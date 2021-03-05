Season 3 of ‘Shtisel’ premieres this month on Netflix

I’ve written a bit about “Shtisel,” the Israeli drama set in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Jerusalem. It’s about a family caught between the old laws and the contemporary world — and so much more than that.
Only two seasons were made in the mid-oughts, but when the show finally came to Netflix in 2018, it reached a new, global level of popularity. So Netflix revived it for a third, nine-episode season, which was filmed during lockdown. And now comes news that season 3 will premiere on Netflix on March 25.
The story line will pick up four years after the events of the second season of the series, and it will feature returning characters and a few new faces. Original cast member Shira Haas, who has deservingly won kudos for Netflix’s four-part miniseries “Unorthodox,” is back, and so are Dov Glickman and Michael Aloni as father and son Shtisel.
