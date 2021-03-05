Season 3 of ‘Shtisel’ premieres this month on Netflix

I’ve written a bit about “Shtisel,” the Israeli drama set in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Jerusalem. It’s about a family caught between the old laws and the contemporary world — and so much more than that.

Only two seasons were made in the mid-oughts, but when the show finally came to Netflix in 2018, it reached a new, global level of popularity. So Netflix revived it for a third, nine-episode season, which was filmed during lockdown. And now comes news that season 3 will premiere on Netflix on March 25.