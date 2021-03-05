Here’s a look at who’s running the state’s mass vaccination sites

Executives behind these companies say that their entrepreneurial mindset and ability to quickly expand makes them ideal for the job. The state apparently agrees.

Two of them were born out of the pandemic and, along with a third global life sciences company, are now administering COVID-19 vaccine doses at seven large sites across the state.

Amid the immense press to vaccinate residents across Massachusetts, state officials are leaning on three companies to operate its mass vaccination sites.

Officials with the state’s COVID Command Center declined an interview request, but released a statement saying the state “contracted with a number of vendors with experience in large scale COVID-19 testing logistics and operations, as well as vaccination efforts that also had the bandwidth to swiftly scale up operations to meet the demands of this unprecedented effort.”

Advertisement

In awarding no-bid contracts to these groups, the state opted to move away from its long-held blueprint for mass vaccinations, which would have corralled 351 local public health departments across the state.

The contracts vary, but are set to pay out nearly $2 million combined on a weekly basis, and in some cases reward the companies for the number of vaccines they administer. Some local health officials have criticized the decision, the Globe reported Thursday.

On Friday, Massachusetts ranked seventh on a national list of states with the highest percentage of first doses administered based on population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here’s a look at the companies driving the state’s mass vaccination effort, including what we know about how they got here and which sites they run.

CIC Health

Mass vaccination sites: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Fenway Park in Boston, Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury

CIC Health is a newly spun-out subsidiary of the Cambridge Innovation Center, a 20-year-old local co-working and startup incubator.

Advertisement

Last year the company’s executive team sought to figure out how CIC would move forward after being forced to shut down its offices in various cities. (Co-working offices allow individuals and startups to work in shared areas.) Early on, CIC thought about how it might offer COVID-19 tests to its clients, as a way to bring them back into the office.

At the same time, a CIC tenants, health care consultant Nikhil Bhojwani, was sketching out a more expansive testing program alongside Brigham and Women’s Hospital surgeon and writer, Atul Gawande. They thought the country needed an online marketplace for testing so that test seekers could better connect with labs that had the capacity to process them. Tim Rowe, the chief executive of CIC, told the Globe that Bhojwani connected him with Gawande to discuss CIC’s becoming “a possible implementer of this big idea.”

“We were thinking small, and as is often the case, Dr. Gawande was thinking big,” Rowe said in an interview.

CIC incorporated CIC Health on June 4, and named Rowe and Gawande co-founders.

CIC shifted about a quarter of its 350-person co-working staff to the spinoff, which initially focused on testing. With the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, CIC Health pivoted its testing model to vaccines.

On Dec. 18 — the same day the Food and Drug Administration cleared Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use in the United States — Gawande called Betsy Nabel, president of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he worked. He asked how CIC Health could be a part of the state’s mass vaccination effort, possibly setting up operations at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Advertisement

CIC Health signed its contract with the state to run mass vaccination sites on Jan. 11, and its first clinic at Gillette Stadium opened on Jan. 15.

Curative

Mass vaccination sites: Circuit City in Dartmouth, DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, Eastfield Mall in Springfield

California-based Curative took a similar path to CIC Health: It pivoted from its core business — sepsis testing — to coronavirus testing last year to meet the surging demand. Then, it applied its experience to vaccines.

Curative got on Massachusetts’ radar on Dec. 15 when a senior adviser to the high-powered nonprofit group Partners in Health, which leads the state’s contact tracing initiative, introduced the company to the Baker administration via a three-sentence e-mail.

The company has a national team that identifies areas where Curative could launch vaccination sites. A company executive told the Globe that Massachusetts “wanted someone to move quickly.”

“We have the ability to step up and scale up,” said Isaac Turner, a cofounder of Curative. “I think a company like Curative that spent a year trying to solve this problem [for testing] is actually better placed than most.”

Curative’s contract to run mass vaccination sites was effective on Jan. 25.

LabCorp

Mass vaccination site: Natick Mall

LabCorp, a global life sciences company, opened its first COVID-19 mass vaccination site on Feb. 22 inside a former Sears store in the Natick Mall. The site is expected to administer up 3,000 vaccine doses daily, supply permitting. LabCorp has processed thousands of COVID-19 tests in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

One resident who got vaccinated at the mall on the site’s opening day told the Globe the experience was “so well organized.”

“They had me stay a little longer because I had some allergies, but it was fantastic,” said Claire Kirylo, 71, of Somerville. “It was a great experience.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.