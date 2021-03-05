Mass General Brigham names CFO, treasurer

Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health care system, said Thursday it named Niyum Gandhi as chief financial officer and treasurer, succeeding Peter Markell, who previously said he would retire after more than two decades at the company. Gandhi, 37, was most recently executive vice president and chief financial officer at Mount Sinai, an academic health care network in New York. Prior to Mount Sinai, he was a partner in the health and life sciences consulting practice of Oliver Wyman. Gandhi, who holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University, will start at Mass General Brigham on May 3. — LARRY EDELMAN

MORTGAGES

Rates rise above 3 percent for first time since July

Mortgage rates rose above 3 percent for the first time in seven months, raising concerns that higher borrowing costs will derail the pandemic housing rally. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 3.02 percent, up from 2.97 percent last week and the highest since July 9, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday. Rates have surged from a record low of 2.65 percent in early January. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

UK antitrust authorities looking at Apple’s app payment rules

UK antitrust authorities opened a probe into Apple’s app payment rules, adding to a slew of global probes examining the control the iPhone maker holds over app developers. The Competition and Markets Authority said it will focus on how Apple forces customers to use its own payment system for in-app purchases and will weigh the company’s potentially “dominant” position in the supply of apps on iPhones and iPads. The probe adds to growing US and EU antitrust scrutiny of Apple’s rules that require apps to use its own in-app payment system. Apple’s control of payments allows it to enforce a subscription fee of up to 30 percent for some subscription fees. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

BBC apologizes for interviewing Corey Booker impostor

The BBC has issued an apology and started an investigation after airing an interview with a man who posed as Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey. The network said in a statement that the unidentified man was interviewed on the “Newshour” radio program last Friday, adding that the appearance appeared to have been a “deliberate hoax.” The statement said that the BBC had apologized to Booker and that the company was looking into “what went wrong” to ensure it does not happen again. When the interview aired last week, several listeners tweeted their concerns about the show, featuring the impostor discussing the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia. — NEW YORK TIMES

AUTOMOTIVE

GM exploring sites to build second battery plant in US

General Motors says it’s looking for a site to build a second US battery factory with joint venture partner LG Chem of Korea. The companies hope to have a decision on a site in the first half of the year, spokesman Dan Flores said Thursday. Flores would not say where the company is looking, but it’s likely to be near GM’s Spring Hill, Tenn., factory complex, which is one of three sites the company has designated to build electric vehicles. A joint venture between GM and LG Chem currently is building a $2 billion battery factory in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland, that will employ about 1,000 people. The site is fairly close to GM’s two other designated electric vehicle plants, one in Detroit and the other north of the city in Orion Township, Mich. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GENDER

EU wants companies to be more transparent about pay gaps

The European Union executive wants to force employers to be much more open about how much their staff earn to make it easier for women to challenge wage imbalances and close the gender pay gap. Even though the gender pay gap across the 27-nation bloc has been reduced to 14 percent for people doing exactly the same work, the European Commission wants to eliminate the disparity by imposing specific rules to make pay levels public. Wage conditions and scales in Europe have long been shrouded in secrecy, which has helped extend inequality and proved to be a big hurdle for those demanding pay justice. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING

Square to become majority owner of Tidal

Financial technology company Square Inc. said Thursday that it has reached an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Tidal, the music streaming service partly owned by Jay-Z. Under the deal, Square will pay $297 million in cash and stock for Tidal, Jay-Z will be named to Square’s board of directors, and he and other artists who currently own shares in Tidal will remain stakeholders. Tidal will operate as a distinct entity alongside the point-of-sale hardware and software offerings of San Francisco-based Square, the payments company founded by CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also co-founder and chief executive of Twitter. Tidal has presented itself as the artist-friendly alternative to other music streamers, and Square says it will take that phenomenon further for musicians just as it has for businesses with its financial systems. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Amgen buys company to add more cancer therapies

Amgen Inc. said that it had agreed to buy Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. for $1.9 billion in cash, in a deal that will add new cancer therapies to the pharmaceutical giant’s pipeline. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Amgen will pay $38 a share for Five Prime, a substantial premium over its closing stock price of $21.26 on Wednesday, according to a statement from the companies Thursday. While the pandemic has caused many investors to focus on vaccines and therapeutics for the coronavirus, numerous drugmakers have continued building up their roster of cancer treatments. Gilead Sciences Inc., which sells the virus treatment remdesivir, last year spent $21 billion to acquire breast-cancer drug maker Immunomedics Inc. Five Prime is focused on developing drugs that harness the immune system to fight tumors and other targeted cancer therapies. Its primary drug candidate is an experimental treatment for gastroesophageal junction cancer called bemarituzumab. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOTELS

Marriott to pay workers who get COVID vaccines

Marriott, the world’s largest lodging company, is offering a financial incentive to hotel workers who receive COVID-19 vaccines. The company will provide the equivalent of four hours pay to employees at hotels it manages in the United States and Canada once the workers have completed the vaccination course, according to a statement Thursday. Marriott, which had a record loss in 2020 after the pandemic froze global travel, said it views the distribution of vaccines to travelers and hospitality workers as a key driver of an economic recovery. While it is strongly encouraging employees to get vaccinated, it is not mandating the shots, Marriott said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS