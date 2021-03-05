State, city embark on a million-dollar study to improve Morrissey Boulevard corridor

The Baker and Walsh administrations unveiled the effort Thursday. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be the lead agency in handling the study. State transportation undersecretary Scott Bosworth said he expects bids will go out next month for an engineering firm to undertake the study, with a goal of starting it by early summer and completing it within a year.

State and city officials are looking for solutions to the traffic snarls and tidal floods that plague Morrissey Boulevard, as they embark on a $1 million-plus infrastructure study for this busy corridor along Dorchester Bay that has become a magnet for development.

Advertisement

The purpose is to help determine and coordinate the mitigation efforts requested of developers as they propose projects along the corridor — a three-mile, north-south stretch between the Old Colony rotary in South Boston and Neponset Circle in Dorchester. The study area would be bordered to the east by the bay and to the west, most likely, by Dorchester Avenue.

Most notably, the results will inform what kind of infrastructure improvements state and city permitting agencies will want during the buildout of the former Bayside Expo Center property. Developer Accordia Partners has submitted plans for a 5.9-million-square foot, multiblock complex there, dubbed Dorchester Bay City.

Accordia’s ambition: a new business district, alongside 1,700-plus new residential units, that could rival Kendall Square in Cambridge.

Accordia also has invested in land across Mount Vernon Street from the old Bayside site that’s currently occupied by Santander Bank.

Accordia partner Richard Galvin said it’s thrilled that this study is advancing to ensure the corridor “lives up to its potential,” given its proximity to public transportation, the University of Massachusetts Boston, and Boston Harbor. “This is a critical location that would benefit from a strategic infrastructure investment tied to transportation, resiliency and place-making,” Galvin said in a statement.

Advertisement

Other developments in the area include a life-sciences and residential complex proposed last month at the old Channel 56 studio site, a four-story Herb Chambers Honda dealership under review for the former Westminster Dodge property, and a recently approved apartment building at the site of the shuttered Phillips Old Colony House and Freeport Tavern.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency is kicking in $500,000 for the study. The Baker administration is matching that amount. The total cost will exceed $1 million and will possibly be as much as $2 million, but how the excess above the $1 million agreement between the state and the city will be funded has not been decided.

Representative Dan Hunt, whose district includes the Morrissey corridor, said the study will build on design work that has already been done by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, which is responsible for the boulevard’s upkeep. The DCR, Hunt said, is moving ahead with plans to raise a section between the entrance to UMass Boston and the Morrissey drawbridge by a few feet, to make it less prone to tidal floods. The DCR also plans to install four “tide gate” drainage systems there, in addition to two similar systems it has installed recently elsewhere along the boulevard.

Hunt also hopes the study can set the stage for a massive redo of the oft-congested Kosciuszko Circle rotary between the MBTA’s JFK/UMass Station on the Red Line and Accordia’s Bayside property. Remaking the notorious “K Circle” could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Advertisement

The study should also inform work that state officials are undertaking to extend the Neponset multi-use path from its current endpoint in Dorchester, north along the bay to the harbor paths around Columbia Point and South Boston.

Boston College High School’ president, Grace Cotter Regan, has been convening a group of institutional landowners and developers called Point Partners for about two years, with a goal of coordinating efforts as development started to take off on Morrissey Boulevard and the Columbia Point peninsula, where UMass Boston and the Bayside property are located.

“We will certainly work collaboratively to advance this study as we see it as an important step in unlocking the potential for all public and private stakeholders in the area,” she said in an e-mail. “Issues of resiliency, mobility, and equitable access for those who live and work here are critical as we look to our long-term sustainability.”













Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.