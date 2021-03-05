‘Coming 2 America’ flag flies at Boston Harbor Hotel as Eddie Murphy sequel premieres

The Zamundan royal family has arrived at the Boston Harbor Hotel.

The hotel is flying the flag of the fictional African country from its rotunda to celebrate the much-anticipated premiere of the “Coming to America” sequel, “Coming 2 America,” starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. The flag is a massive black-and-green banner featured prominently in the original 1988 comedy — complete with a yellow lion and the face of Prince Akeem Joffer, famously played by Murphy.

The film, which has been revived after 32 years, debuted March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.