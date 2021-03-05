‘Coming 2 America’ flag flies at Boston Harbor Hotel as Eddie Murphy sequel premieres

The Zamundan royal family has arrived at the Boston Harbor Hotel.
The hotel is flying the flag of the fictional African country from its rotunda to celebrate the much-anticipated premiere of the “Coming to America” sequel, “Coming 2 America,” starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. The flag is a massive black-and-green banner featured prominently in the original 1988 comedy — complete with a yellow lion and the face of Prince Akeem Joffer, famously played by Murphy.
The film, which has been revived after 32 years, debuted March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.
Flag of Zamunda flying proudly at The Boston Harbor Hotel in honor of the release of #Coming2America on Amazon Prime. Starring #EddieMurphy #ArsenioHall @Lesdoggg @TracyMorgan Jermaine Fowler, #WesleySnipes and more. The movie has lots of laughs & heart and tons of great cameos! pic.twitter.com/G2uv8vmsFp— Ken Murray (@murraymaker) March 5, 2021
The new movie, like the original, follows a royal prince who looks for his perfect match in the Land of the Free — this time, it’s Queens, NY. It picks up the story perfectly decades later with much of the original cast. The star-studded Black-led cast includes Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, and Leslie Jones. There are also a host of familiar faces in James Earl Jones, John Amos, and Shari Headley.
Globe critic Ty Burr called it “a success,” as far as reunions go.
