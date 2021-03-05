fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘Coming 2 America’ flag flies at Boston Harbor Hotel as Eddie Murphy sequel premieres

By Diti Kohli Globe Correspondent,Updated March 5, 2021, 15 minutes ago
The Boston Harbor Hotel flew a Zamunda flag Friday to honor the "Coming 2 America" premiere.
The Zamundan royal family has arrived at the Boston Harbor Hotel.

The hotel is flying the flag of the fictional African country from its rotunda to celebrate the much-anticipated premiere of the “Coming to America” sequel, “Coming 2 America,” starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. The flag is a massive black-and-green banner featured prominently in the original 1988 comedy — complete with a yellow lion and the face of Prince Akeem Joffer, famously played by Murphy.

The film, which has been revived after 32 years, debuted March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

The new movie, like the original, follows a royal prince who looks for his perfect match in the Land of the Free — this time, it’s Queens, NY. It picks up the story perfectly decades later with much of the original cast. The star-studded Black-led cast includes Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, and Leslie Jones. There are also a host of familiar faces in James Earl Jones, John Amos, and Shari Headley.

Globe critic Ty Burr called it “a success,” as far as reunions go.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.

