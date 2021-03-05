Dr. Seuss dominates Amazon’s bestsellers list following news of discontinued titles

Used Seuss books are also listed as collectibles for steeper prices on sites including eBay.

As of Friday afternoon, 15 of the top 20 spots on Amazon ’s list are Seuss books and book collections, including popular favorites like “The Cat in the Hat,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” and “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.” None of the suspended titles is currently on the bestseller list.

Dr. Seuss books have taken over Amazon’s bestsellers list in the days since the author’s estate announced it would discontinue publication of six titles containing racist and insensitive imagery.

The six books that will no longer be published — “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer” — “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises wrote in a statement Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that three copies of the 1989 hardcover edition of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” were listed for up to $10,000 on Amazon. A copy of “On Beyond Zebra!” was going for $890, and two copies of “McElligot’s Pool” would cost buyers $2,500.

Seuss’s books have been criticized in recent years for offensive depictions of people of color. A 2019 study from the University of California San Diego and the Conscious Kid Library found enduring images of “anti-Blackness, Orientalism, and White supremacy” in 50 Seuss books.

For example, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” features an Asian person wearing a conical hat while holding chopsticks and eating from a bowl. “If I Ran the Zoo” includes drawings of African men in grass skirts with their hair tied above their heads.

