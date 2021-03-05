Get lost inside a masterpiece with ‘Imagine Van Gogh’

Starting Dec. 21, visitors to the SoWa Power Station will be able to experience “ Imagine Van Gogh ,” an immersive exhibition that transports them into more than 200 of the Dutch artist’s paintings.

Later this year, you’ll be able to do the next best thing in Boston.

Ever dreamed of living inside a work of art, like a Harry Potter character or the woman from a-ha’s iconic “Take on Me” music video ?

Floor-to-ceiling visuals will bring Van Gogh’s canvases to life, letting visitors stroll through “Starry Night” and other works spread across the Power Station’s 24,000 square feet as the painter’s brilliant hues shimmer on the floor below them.

Advertisement

Later this year you'll be able to step inside a masterpiece by visiting "Imagine Van Gogh." Laurence Labat

Co-created by Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, famed for their work at Cathédrale d’images in Les Baux-de-Provence, France, “Imagine Van Gogh” exemplifies the artistic concept of “Image Totale,” using multi-projection and immersive audio to let visitors “live and feel the creative energy” of Van Gogh, according to a press release.

“Original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh’s work,” Mauger said in the release. “Visitors experience their energy, emotion, and beauty like never before.”

Featured in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” the exhibit has sold more than 400,000 tickets across Canada in the past year.

“Imagine Van Gogh” will be at SoWa Power Station from Dec. 21 through Feb. 20, 2022. Tickets start at $33.99, and are now available on the exhibit’s website.