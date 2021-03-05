Blind date: ‘The conversation started off really easy and stayed that way’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HER HOME: She owns a lot of platform boots

HER PERFECT MATE: An astrophysicist or an architect

MIRANDA B.: 24 / city planner

HER INTERESTS: Ultimate Frisbee, kayaking

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Riding public transportation

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, LOS ANGELES AND MEDFORD

LA LADY

Rebecca My housemate did Cupid first. He encouraged me to sign up once his story was published.

Miranda Blind dates/setups feel like a really rare experience because it’s other people’s interpretations of you and your interests. I figured at a minimum it would be a cool story to tell.

Advertisement

Rebecca I had been out in California visiting my parents so I was in a bit of a panic to finish packing.

Miranda I have done a handful of virtual dates so I wasn’t too phased.

Rebecca She had a nice smile.

Miranda [She seemed] mostly calm and also ready to chat.

TWO TRANSPLANTS

Rebecca I mentioned that I was currently in Los Angeles and flying back to Boston the next day. She said that she is from Los Angeles as well.

Miranda We discovered that we both moved to Boston around the same time and have a lot of shared opinions about this city, such as how long the winters are and how early everything seems to shut down.

Rebecca She had a bunch of records in the background and I asked her about it. She mentioned that she had bought a record player as a pandemic purchase. We laughed at the fact that I had made a similar pandemic purchase and how much of a money sink it could be.

Advertisement

Miranda The conversation started off really easy and stayed that way. We both grew up in Southern California, and love vinyl and our record players. I enjoyed that we had a lot of similar interests but also that we had other interests outside of those.

Rebecca I ordered birria de chivo, tacos, and a cantaloupe drink from a place called Ricos Tacos El Tio. The food was decent.

Miranda I ordered a chicken sandwich and wings from Neighborhood Kitchen in Medford, one of my favorite restaurants.

Rebecca I have been stuck at my parents’ house for months with no outside contact because I don’t want to put my mom at risk. Honestly, it was nice just being able to talk to anyone who is not the same five or so friends I always talk to online.

Miranda There were some interests of hers that weren’t particularly interests of mine but I wouldn’t say there was anything that made me go “I gotta leave.”

Rebecca I think right off the bat we could tell that there was no physical attraction between us. Even though I think she is fun and nice, I think it’s really hard to go anywhere if there is no initial physical attraction.

Miranda The conversation was great and I think we’ll be friends. We both talked about how we preferred getting to know people at a base friend level before anything else.

EAST COAST TIME

Rebecca It was getting late in Boston. We exchanged numbers and logged off.

Advertisement

Miranda It was getting late. I said I needed to get to bed but that I would be up for being friends and hanging out whenever.

SECOND DATE?

Rebecca Maybe hang out as friends. She lives pretty close.

Miranda As friends, sure!

POST-MORTEM

Rebecca / A-

Miranda / A







