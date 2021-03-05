Five things to do online, March 8-14

Celebrate International Women’s Day with 18 hours of tracks selected by the female DJs at Provincetown’s WOMR. Sixteen DJs will highlight important milestones for women with Stories from the Sisterhood, Music for Social Justice, Equality in Arts, and music in genres from soul to Broadway musicals. Listen at 92.1 FM or visit womr.org.

Thursday

2. Redlining

In 2015, Black families in Boston had a median net worth of $8 compared with $250,000 for white families. Learn how discriminatory housing policies contributed to this vast inequity, and what can be done. The online panel is moderated by Globe columnist Adrian Walker for the Massachusetts Historical Society. Register at masshist.org. Free. 6. p.m.

Starting Friday

3. The Collector of Souls

For Alice Neel (1900-1984), painting was something she had to do. She captured faces — from high-profile figures like Andy Warhol, Bella Abzug, and Allen Ginsberg to a porn star and politicians. Her grandson Andrew Neel pieces together her life through archival video and interviews with surviving family members in Alice Neel. Stream the documentary at icaboston.org starting March 12. $8 per household.

Friday

4. Folk Music

Rolling Stone called folk vocalist Aoife O’Donovan a “must listen.” Now she’s coming to your screen with mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile for a digital performance from the Celebrity Series of Boston. A live Q&A with the artists follows the pre-recorded sessions from Studio 9 Porches in North Adams. 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets, $20 each, at celebrityseries.org.

Saturday

5. “Eww!” to “Eureka!”

Celebrate women in STEM during Virtual Girls Day: Icky Science from MIT Museum. Meet researchers who study everything from insect larvae to, um, poop, and how important those things are to science and society. The free online event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; pop in and out as you like. Register at mitmuseum.mit.edu.

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.