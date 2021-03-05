I’m now vegetarian. How will that change my dating life?

I’m ready to get back on the dating market after ending a long-term relationship last year. I’ve also decided to stop eating meat, and I’m wondering how that will be perceived by potential dates. When so much of dating is online, we’re all making judgments about people without ever meeting them outside of an app. I’ve noticed a stigma against vegetarians, as well as vegans (which I’d like to become eventually). I was surprised by how negatively my family reacted when I told them, and how I’m constantly asked “why?” — as though I need to explain myself sufficiently before someone accepts this as a reasonable lifestyle choice.

Ideally, I’d like to date someone with the same views toward food (only because it would make meals logistically easier). How much is my being vegetarian, and aspiring vegan, going to impact dating? What is the most neutral way I can mention it so it doesn’t come across as off-putting? Is early disclosure necessary? (I’m a woman who dates men, in case that makes a difference...which I suspect it does.)

— Impossible Burger?

A. It matters about as much as anything else, which is basically not at all. I’m allergic to cats and pretty much never want to go rock climbing. Based on what I know of dating apps in Boston (if you’re a woman looking for a man), that might seem like a big issue. Men apparently love mountains and cats. Good for them.

But there are tons of people who have other interests. Other allergy sufferers, and people who like watching movies instead of hiking. There are also many vegetarians and vegans out there. There are people who are happy to sit with someone who wants to eat a mushroom burger while they enjoy beef.

Do not expect your family’s reaction to be what you hear from men in general. Maybe your closest relatives are surprised by this lifestyle change because they cherish the family’s favorite dishes. Perhaps they remember you scarfing down hot dogs when you were a kid. Maybe they see the change as a phase, or a judgment of their choices. A new person won’t have that history with you.

If there’s some question/prompt on your dating app of choice, say something like, “On the hunt for a restaurant with good vegetarian takeout.” Or maybe, “New vegetarian here, seeking recipes.” Make it light and simple. Because it is.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Whether it’s food choices or economic policy choices, some people will think your choice is a great thing, some will think you’re wrong, and most will just not care. HARRISBSTONE

I have found that how a potential date responds to my veganism is a good indicator of their general respect levels. A boyfriend of a couple of years was uninterested at best, and dismissive at worst. The respect wasn’t there in other aspects, as well. When my current partner and I went on our first date, I told him I was vegan and he ordered the same salad as me. He’s not a vegan, but he loves trying new vegan dishes with me and never complains if there isn’t meat. Just focus on finding someone that embraces this aspect — and every aspect — of you and it’ll be fine! SUNDAYFLOWER

This is it right here. The reaction is everything. You don’t have to have the same lifestyle but the respect for it has to be there. BONECOLD

Meredith Goldstein writes Love Letters for The Boston Globe.