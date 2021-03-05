Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

Jeremy Eichler’s “Music in a Time of Darkness” (January 31) meant so much to us. My wife and I were fascinated and deeply moved by Yo-Yo Ma’s journey, and so impressed with his humanitarian/musical contributions during this pandemic. We listen to Ma’s Bach Cello Suites occasionally, but now feel inspired to listen with greater attention and appreciation. This beautiful rendition of Ma’s story was a moving, perceptive telling of Ma’s path and the meaning and connection that classical music can have.

Needham





This is one of the best articles I have ever read not only about Ma, but about the power and purpose of music. A bright spot in a gray day and a dark time.

Chip Phinney

Newton

Ma is a humble, spiritual, joyful being who is so incredibly generous. I love him. And I love Eichler’s ending paragraph with the statement: “One might say empathy is the true center of Ma’s life.” Yes.

Laine Gifford

Jamaica Plain

The writer captured Ma’s essence, and in doing so provided a road map for readers to think deeply about their own journeys and the importance of mindfulness in navigating the uncertain world we confront every day.

Steven Grossman

Newton

Eighteen years ago, my grandson Rory flew here with his parents from LA. He started to cry early that evening and wouldn’t stop. Worried that his ears were hurting, we took him to the ER. The doctor could not find anything wrong so we took him home — still crying. I put on a CD of Yo-Yo Ma and, within minutes, Rory nestled in his mom’s lap and went to sleep. Whenever any of the grandchildren come, we listen to his music — he is our family’s favorite.

Mariann Farrelly

Mashpee

As a former flight attendant, I had the pleasure of having Ma on my flight to Los Angeles. For almost six hours we had many exchanges, even a photo of us together. I was smitten with this special man with his cello as his seat mate. As he left the aircraft, he gave me a big warm hug. Two weeks later as I was leaving Logan Airport, I heard my name called. Ma came off the escalator and gave me another hug, telling me he was happy to see me again! With his busy life, Yo-Yo Ma remembered my name! My heart soared then and once again as I read this story. This exchange will stay with me all my life. He truly is a brilliant cellist but more so a caring human being.

Jean Lamkin

Cohasset

Ma’s life is indeed one of “faith, healing, and service” helping us heal our collective soul(s). It is so helpful to understand his depth by understanding his own silk road journey. We had the delight of meeting him at a restaurant in our neighborhood. He is embracing of every person, with his ever-present sense of wonder at learning something new from everyone he meets.

Mary Byrne

Cambridge

Close to Home

The February 7 Globe Magazine issue (Your Home: Winter Warmers) starts out with a serious and timely topic about the cost of buying a home right now and how some are barely surviving on $26,000 a year. Very poignant and apropos — so why then feature homes that those people can’t even dream about? How callous. People are being evicted and losing their homes in great numbers these days.

Margy Roeck

Dracut

Cat Crimes

Jennifer Byrne’s “Upon Closer Inspection” (Connections, February 7) is honest, concise, and very funny. The line, “Mittens really did a number on this crawlspace,” left us both in tears because we were laughing so hard. We could relate, having experienced much the same with our cat, Player. While we loved him until the end, we still have no rugs in our house because Player got to them all. And yes, we still miss him.

Ted Jones

Brookline

Living with anyone is hard, but some people have habits that just don’t combine well. Change is possible but very hard. It’s better to simply find someone that you’re more compatible with.

Jenniegringa

posted on bostonglobe.com

Byrne’s article is so great, in part because it makes me feel OK about my own messiness, but also because of the way it circles around to a neat ending: “We all deserve to be loved — as is.”

Rebecca Horne

Cranston, Rhode Island

