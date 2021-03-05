For sale: Homes with east-facing additions that let in the sun

LOT SIZE 0.15

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $415,000 in 2014

PROS Set in an oceanside neighborhood, this artist-owned 1920 Colonial is colorful inside and out. An enclosed porch opens into a foyer with bay windows at left and a powder room under the double staircase. Leaded-glass French doors separate the living and dining rooms. The remodeled kitchen features reclaimed wood floors, striking tile stove backsplash, and a double sink. Across the breakfast bar is a southeast-facing family room with cathedral ceilings and arched windows overlooking the whimsical yard. Three second-floor bedrooms share a bath with a soaking tub and a glass-block shower. The top floor holds a spacious bedroom with skylights. CONS Not for the turquoise-averse.

Stephen Hines, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, 978-394-9030, HinesGroupRE.com

Interior photograph of 40 Brookside Avenue, Newton.

$1,095,000

40 BROOKSIDE AVENUE / NEWTON

SQUARE FEET 2,186

LOT SIZE 0.24 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $37,500 in 1971

PROS This 1910 Colonial is on a tree-lined street dotted with Victorian homes. The carpeted living room, right of the entryway, has a gas fireplace and French doors to an enclosed porch with swing. Beyond, the bumped-out dining room has bay windows and stained glass. Past a desk nook and half bath, the remodeled kitchen has granite counters, hardwood floors, and custom cabinets with cleverly designed storage. Step down into a nearly glass-encased family room — with a gas fireplace and built-ins — that opens to the landscaped patio and garden. Upstairs, three bedrooms plus an office share a bath. There’s a large third-floor bonus room, and laundry in the basement. CONS Detached garage sold “as is.”

Jane Collinson, Coldwell Banker, 617-543-9690, Jane.Collinson@nemoves.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.