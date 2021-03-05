Brown University scoops up University of Pennsylvania’s head of athletics

Calhoun will be coming off a seven year stint as the director of athletics and recreation at the University of Pennsylvania, where she led the university’s 33 varsity athletics programs, 38 club programs, and broad-based intramural and recreational offerings for students, faculty and staff.

M. Grace Calhoun, who competed on Brown’s track and field team as a varsity athlete before graduating magna cum laude in 1992, will serve in a newly elevated role of vice president of athletics and recreation, beginning April 19.

During her tenure, Penn teams won 27 Ivy League or conference championships in 16 different sports, three individual national titles, and three national runner-up team finishes. They ranked as one of the top-75 Division I athletics programs in the county as Calhoun held national leadership positions where she helped make decisions for intercollegiate sports.

Calhoun was named a “Game Changer” by Sports Business Journal in 2020 for her work of leading the NCAA Division I Council through the coronavirus pandemic, focusing on issues that many student-athletes face, such as transfer issues and financial aid.

Over the last seven years, Calhoun developed a strategic plan for Penn Athletics that focused on the partnership between athletics and academics. She helped build leadership opportunities, helped start a program in sports performance with Penn Medicine, and had a hand in creating a civic engagement program in conjunction with Penn’s Netter Center for Community Partnerships. She also commissioned a racial justice task force that was devoted to work around equity and anti-racism for the Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics at Penn.

At Brown, Calhoun will be the first to head athletics and hold a cabinet-level position. Previously, the role was a director position, which reported to the Division of Campus Life, but the shift is in line with President Christina H. Paxson’s vision for the university’s athletics.

In May 2020, Paxson outlined the new strategic plan, Excellence in Brown Athletics Initiative, in a letter, where she said Brown’s vision was to advance the ideal of the scholar-athlete. The outline included revising the roster of varsity sports, focusing on admission and recruitment of outstanding student-athletes, enhancing coaching and conditioning, and improving facilities. Immediately after the letter was sent to the Brown community, the university cut 11 varsity sports but reinstated three of them days later, after athletes pushed back, saying the cuts hurt diversity.

Calhoun was selected as part of a national search just a month after Jack Hayes, Brown’s former athletics director, stepped down after a decade in the role.

“Grace is a proven strategist, collaborator and leader who stood out as an exceptional choice to lead Brown Athletics into a new era of excellence,” Paxson said. “She has the experience and drive to fulfill Brown’s vision for improving the competitiveness of varsity athletics teams, enhancing the strength of club sports and upholding Brown’s commitment to providing equal opportunities in athletics for women and men.”

Calhoun will report directly to Paxson when she begins later this spring, and will be responsible for strategic planning, fiscal management, and oversight of personnel, facilities, and operation for the Athletics department.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have a profound impact at my alma mater — to use my transformative Brown experience to transform the lives of others,” Calhoun said.

Alexa Gagosz