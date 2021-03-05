Construction worker flown to Boston hospital after fall at Needham job site

She said the fall occurred around 8:38 a.m. at 88 Chestnut St. at the public safety building partially under construction. The police side of the building was the section under construction, Roy Gonzalez said. The fire and EMS side is fully operational, as construction on that end is complete.

The worker’s injuries were non-life-threatening, said Cyndi Roy Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the town of Needham.

A construction worker was flown to a Boston hospital Friday morning after he fell 15 to 20 feet into a hole at a Needham construction site, officials said.

She said OSHA had responded to the scene Friday morning.

The union for Needham firefighters also confirmed the worker’s fall via Twitter.

“Tech Rescue 99 School St ‘New Public Safety Building’ worker fell 20 feet into a ditch special call Boston FD tech rescue team for extrication,” Local 1706 tweeted. “Medflight at Defazio Field. Patient being transported to” Massachusetts General Hospital.

Needham Fire Chief Dennis Condon said in a brief phone interview that the injured worker was conscious during the rescue, which firefighters conducted with the aid of ladders.

The incident followed a tragedy in Cambridge on Wednesday, when 56-year-old Christopher Stuck was killed in a stairwell collapse at a construction site at the city-owned First Street Garage. A second worker, identified as a 41-year-old man, suffered severe chest injuries in the collapse and remained hospitalized Thursday, officials have said. His condition wasn’t known Friday morning.

Structural Preservation Systems, LLC in September was awarded a contract for the garage renovation project after submitting the lowest bid at just under $1.5 million, city records show. Authorities have said Stuck and the other injured worker were employed by a subcontractor at the time of the stairwell collapse.

“I have no additional information on the cause at this time and have not been given authorization to disclose the name of the subcontractor,” said Mike Biesiada, a spokesman for Structural Preservation Systems, in an e-mail message Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said Friday via email that no charges have been filed in the case, and that prosecutors will be awaiting reports from partner agencies on the cause of the collapse.

A message seeking comment was left with a spokesman for OSHA, which is also reviewing the Cambridge case.

Stuck’s death came one week after two workers, Jordan Romero, 28, and Juan Carlos Figueroa Gutierrez, 33, were killed at a construction site in Boston’s Financial District after a truck knocked them into an excavated ditch in the street.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office is reviewing that case. A request for comment on the Boston probe was sent Friday morning to her spokesman.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.