DCYF says neglect contributed to deaths of young sisters in Providence house fire

Firefighters found the sisters unresponsive in a second-floor bedroom. Allison died that day, and her younger sister lived until just after Christmas.

Allison Sandoval, 7, and 2-year-old Ashley were home with other extended family at 10 Lucy St. when a fire broke out mid-afternoon on Dec. 22. The other relatives escaped, then realized the girls were still inside.

PROVIDENCE -- The state Department of Children, Youth, and Families said Friday that neglect contributed to the deaths of two young sisters from a house fire just before Christmas.

The girl’s mother had left for the market just before the fire started. She kept a vigil by her youngest daughter’s side at Hasbro Children’s Hospital until the girl’s death.

“This is a horrible situation. It’s a tragedy,” said state Child Advocate Jennifer Griffith.

Neither Griffith nor DCYF had been involved with the Sandoval family before the girls’ deaths. DCYF did not comment on its determination of neglect.

The girls and their mother had emigrated from Guatemala, joining other relatives in Providence, and living together in the nine-bedroom, three-story home. Their landlord’s daughter, who was friends with the family, said the Sandovals were close-knit, and the girls’ aunt, who lived with them, was like a second mother.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré said police are continuing to criminally investigate the circumstances leading to the fire.

Paré said investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, which began either on the back deck or the adjoining kitchen, but have ruled out arson.

