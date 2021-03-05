Don’t put those winter coats away just yet

The first picture below is a satellite loop and what I want you to notice is the spinning swirl of cloudiness to the north of New England. These clouds are actually associated with the same storm system that came through a few days ago and brought the cold arctic air and strong damaging winds. This system has actually backed up a bit and is affecting us again with gusty breezes and colder temperatures. It will not be as cold nor as windy as with the first arctic outbreak, but temperatures will be significantly below average for the next three days and basically it’s going to feel like winter.

It is said a picture is worth a thousand words, and since I don’t have that much space in this column let me show you a few images to illustrate our upcoming weather.

A large storm over extreme eastern Canada is pushing colder air south this weekend. COD Weather

How cold is it going to be? Well, temperatures will hover around freezing the next couple of days and with the wind, it will feel like in the teens and 20s today and early Saturday. For those of you walking or running early in the morning, you’ll definitely need the winter clothing. It will be sunny the next three days and Sunday will feel a bit better with less wind and highs just above freezing.

Wind chill readings Friday will be in the teens for most of the area. WeatherBell

Our next image is called a meteogram. These types of pictures show us certain variables and in this case, we are looking at temperature. It’s clearly evident there’s cold weather at the front end, but equally as notable is the spike in temperatures coming next week. The data comes from the Global Forecast System model and after seven days or so, the reliability isn’t so great, but useful to see trends.

The forecast through the third week of March indicates some warmer temperatures are on the way. WeatherBell

Indeed, the pattern is about to undergo a major shift from where we have been over the past couple of months. This winter we haven’t experienced any extreme warming in the middle of the coldest season. This is very unlike the past two winters when many record highs were set, including some 70-degree weather in February. This winter, temperatures have not gone above 50 degrees in Boston or Providence since Jan. 16, and Hartford and Worcester haven’t gone above 50 since Christmas Day when it got into the 60s.

There’s an absence of precipitation during the next week. Our next picture is the predicted rainfall total adding up all the rain that would fall through next Wednesday. Notice the map is basically void of rain in southern New England, an indication of the dryness here in what is typically our wettest month.

Rain is not expected for the next week. Tropical Tidbits

While it may not stay quite as warm as the 60s all of next week, this pattern change will likely keep temperatures near or above average for the next couple of weeks. The eight- to 14-day outlook from the National Weather Service gives a high likelihood of normal temperatures overall. Typical highs would be in the 45- to 48-degree range. If you are wondering if we are done with cold and snow completely, I would say it’s likely we have at least one more round of cold and perhaps even some snow before we are totally done.

