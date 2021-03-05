Making a push for a Rhode Island state coral

And on Wednesday, it took another step toward finally getting its proper due in Rhode Island. A state Senate committee held a hearing on a bill that would officially enshrine astrangia, also known as the northern star coral, into law by making it the official coral of the Ocean State.

But don’t underestimate astrangia poculata. This hard coral is key to conservation and climate change research, according to people who spend their time trying to pry open the secrets it might hold.

BRISTOL, R.I. — It can look unassuming at first sight, like a little rock with some wet fuzz on it.

If approved in the state legislature, it would join other state emblems, like the official state shell (the quahog), the official state drink (coffee milk) and the official state song (“Rhode Island’s It For Me”).

“The scientific name is astrangia — you can sincerely say it’s strange,” Koty Sharp, a Roger Williams University associate professor and astrangia enthusiast, told senators at a hearing Wednesday night. “It’s very unlike it’s tropical cousins. It’s New England tough.”

The actual astrangia emerges from coral in a water tank at Roger Williams University. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The legislation, introduced by state Sen. James Seveney and Rep. Terri Cortvriend in the House side, is part of an effort to raise awareness about a species that is a lot like Rhode Island and its people: undersized, hardy, more tolerant of temperature fluctuations than its tropical peers.

Those tropical corals may be flashier and more colorful and a lot bigger, but they are in a lot of trouble — namely from bleaching, when coral loses its algae. Bleaching can cause mass death of a species that’s an important part of the ocean’s ecosystem. It’s happening more often because of climate change and the warming of the ocean’s temperatures.

But astrangia poculata is less susceptible to these pressures. And the lessons researchers like Sharp can learn from it might apply to more fragile species in warmer climes like Hawaii, Florida, and Australia.

In that way, astrangia could become a model species — like a lab mouse of the aquatic world.

There’s still much work to be done before it actually becomes a model species. For example: How do you nudge a coral to spawn and breed in captivity? (Yes, corals can sexually reproduce.) Much of that work is taking place on the Roger Williams campus, which is part of a group of institutions studying the coral.

And you can find it right near RWU’s seaside campus in Bristol. Astrangia is found from the Gulf of Mexico to southern New England. Go out five feet into the water in Rhode Island and you might see it clinging to some underwater granite.

Unlike the debate over the official Rhode Island state appetizer — should it be calamari, or the stuffie? — the politics of astrangia should be more straightforward: It’s the only hard coral in New England waters.

It’s easy to overlook, though. When teams of researchers armed with hammers, chisels and state permits go to carefully harvest it, they’ll often emerge, soaked in their scuba gear, to confused looks from other beachgoers.

After they’ve taken them — usually in the waters off Jamestown — they’ll bring them back to Roger Williams University’s wet lab, where a series of tanks holds dozens of specimens.

When Alicia Schickle told her parents she’d be studying coral found in Rhode Island waters with Sharp after her graduation from Roger Williams, they were skeptical. Not about her post-baccalaureate research choice, but about the existence of a coral in Rhode Island waters. No, they said. We don’t have corals here.

Students Natalie Danek, left, and Meriel McGovern examine a colony of live astrangia corals in a tank at Roger Williams University. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

They do, and on Wednesday afternoon they were submerged in a tank in front of Schickle, Sharp and four undergraduates who work in the lab.

“Right now I see a lot of happy corals,” Schickle said, scanning over the tanks. “I fed them this morning. They’re always looking for more food.”

Rhode Island was actually the place where astrangia was first described, down in Newport, by the famed 19th century naturalist Louis Agassiz, according to Sharp, who teaches biology and marine biology. In more recent years, they’ve emerged as an exciting research opportunity for ocean science writ large.

“There are some experiments we’d love to do on tropical corals, but we can’t, because we’d kill them,” Sharp said. “Because astrangia are hardy to lab experiments, we can witness a lot of processes we can’t see in tropical corals.”

Sharp said astrangia is part animal, part mineral, part vegetable — a jellyfish-like animal on top of a calcium carbonate skeleton, feeding on sugars made by algae that live inside them.

On a recent Wednesday, just hours before the astrangia would have a brief moment in the limelight of the state Senate, Sharp and her students showed off the subject of their experiments. From afar, ginger tentacles peek out from rocky-looking surfaces. Under a microscope, the skeletons are intricate series of circles, resembling something you might find in a fancy spa to help with exfoliation.

One such study at the RWU lab: scraping some of the mucus off the coral to see what sort of bacteria develops. That bacteria could be able to fight off other bacteria, or viruses, or fungus. In turn, that could have applications for human medicine, or aquaculture.

The possibilities, Sharp said, seem as limitless as the ocean. Interest in astrangia has never been higher. And if it becomes the official state coral of Rhode Island, joining the ranks of staples like coffee milk and calamari? That could only help, Sharp said.

“We’d be excited to elevate the visibility of this work to the general public,” Sharp said. “We see it as a great vehicle for outreach for how important basic research is for things like conservation.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.