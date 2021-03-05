Massachusetts school officials to postpone spring MCAS testing

Riley has said he would take a phased-in approach to reopening schools full-time, starting with elementary schools in April — a timeline that would have collided with MCAS testing, which was supposed to begin on April 5.

The announcement came hours before the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is slated to vote on a proposal that would give Commissioner Jeffrey Riley the power to force districts to reopen their schools full-time.

Massachusetts education officials announced on Friday they plan to postpone this spring’s MCAS testing in an effort to ensure a smooth reopening of schools.

MCAS testing will now take place later this school year, although a specific date has not been scheduled yet, a state education spokesperson said Friday morning.

“We want to get kids back to school in a regular routine before they are assessed,” said Colleen Quinn, a spokesperson.

The state previously announced that it also was planning to significantly reduce the length of the tests for this spring.

Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said postponing the exams was not enough and wants them canceled, a move that would violate a federal edict requiring testing in grades 3-8 and in high school.

“MCAS is not going to tell us what needs to be done” to address learning loss, said Najimy, noting districts already have plenty of information on how their students are doing.

Meanwhile, a statewide parent organization, Bring Kids Back MA, submitted a petition that gathered more than 10,000 signatures to the state education board on Friday, urging them to give Riley the power to fully reopen schools,

“The science is clear, the data is in, and children can no longer suffer at the hands of local control and inconsistent educational opportunities,” the group said in a statement.

But some local officials say preserving local control is critical.

“The situation with the virus is different in every single district,” said Roberto Jiménez Rivera, a Chelsea School Committee member. “We need to be listening to the people who have been most impacted by the virus before making decision about what communities should be doing.”

Riley intends to create a waiver process for districts who say they can’t comply with a full return, although the criteria for approval has not been released yet.









