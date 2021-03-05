Meet the latest members of the Globe Rhode Island team

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m taking the afternoon off to watch “Coming 2 America” on Amazon Prime. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 127,727 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 375 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 1.9 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 19.6 percent. The state announced five more deaths, bringing the total to 2,539. There were 148 people in the hospital, and 82,642 residents had been fully vaccinated.

You don’t hear a lot about growing local news operations these days, but that’s exactly what’s happening with the Globe’s Rhode Island team.

Longtime Rhode Map readers know that we launched in Rhode Island on June 3, 2019, with three reporters (Amanda Milkovits, Ed Fitzpatrick, and me), and we’ve worked our butts off for nearly two years to bring you deeply reported news about the pandemic, politics, Providence schools, a gubernatorial transition, and so much more.

Now we’ve added a full-time editor (you met Lylah M. Alphonse in a recent edition of Rhode Map) and three more people who are covering Rhode Island all day, every day. I’m no math expert, but that brings us to seven people covering our thoroughly interesting state.

Before I introduce you to our new staffers, I do have a quick favor to ask: As you know, journalism costs money. Our team in Rhode Island has expanded because so many people were willing to take a chance and purchase a digital subscription to the Globe. If you haven’t done so yet, please consider subscribing today. We’ve got a great deal, and I promise you it’s worth it.

Please welcome Alexa Gagosz, Brian Amaral, and Carlos Muñoz.

Alexa Gagosz, reporter

Follow: @alexagagosz

E-mail: alexa.gagosz@globe.com

What I’m doing: Breaking news and business reporting, which especially in Rhode Island, isn’t just about what presidents and CEOs have to say. Instead, it’s finding out how the successes, failures, and decisions that businesses make will impact the lives of everyday people.

Something you should know about me: Prior to living in Providence, I bartended in Boston while I was in college and grad school. And I wasn’t just slinging drinks. I was a sponge when it came to learning about food and wine. I’m still a self-proclaimed mixologist.

Brian Amaral, reporter

Follow: @bamaral44

E-mail: brian.amaral@globe.com

What I’m doing: I’m looking for stories that will either scrutinize the shortcomings of powerful Rhode Island institutions, or shed light on the way real people live their lives. Funny or meaningful or poignant stories about Rhode Islanders.

Something you should know about me: In real life, I’m taller than you’d expect — but no, I did not play basketball.

Carlos Munoz, digital editor

Follow: @ReadCarlos

E-mail: carlos.munoz@globe.com

What I’m doing: I want to help share the vital news and scenes from around Rhode Island with its residents across the state and help build our presence here by engaging with the communities, because we’re reporting information that will affect them.

Something you should know about me: I was raised in Wisconsin, so I’m a Green Bay Packers fan and won’t cheer for the Patriots. I played some college soccer and my only goal was a game winner. My dog looks like an Ewok. I was most recently a breaking news reporter in Sarasota, Florida. I’m not afraid of snow or temperatures under 70 degrees. I’m a fan of history. I have a passion for environmental issues, wildlife, and mac and cheese.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Dan McKee’s ascension to governor has flipped the 2022 race for governor on its head. Read more.

⚓ Governor McKee is already relaxing COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants and other small businesses. Read more.

⚓ The chief executive of South County Health said the organization has concerns about the proposed Lifespan-Care New England merger. Read more.

⚓ In a scathing open letter, a doctor who recently retired from the state-run hospital for people with complex medical conditions in Burrillville said the administration is inflicting “psychological harm” on its patients and their families in its efforts to discharge them. Read more.

⚓ Newly confirmed US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is saying that expanding broadband internet access will be one of her top priorities. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent a round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Eric Wagner (40), Kathy Crain, Alex de Paz, Zara Johanson (7), Cyd McKenna, Jocelyn Pelletier (24), Lacey Laflamme, Gabriel Rodriguez (41), Haley Webster (29), Ziggy Giles, Kaitlyn Frolich, Keota Fields, Judy Santos, Karen Aveson (65), Mark Cabatingan (50), Peter K. Lacouture, Peter V. Lacouture, Andy Lacouture, Tim Hamlin, Adam Harrington, Mark McBurney (61), Eric Hyers, and state Representative Rebecca Kislak.

⚓ Governor McKee will hold a public inauguration ceremony at the State House on Sunday at noon.

⚓ Rhode Island’s boys and girls high school basketball state championships are this weekend, including the rematch of Classical and Bishop Hendricken.

⚓ Good luck to the Rhode Island College women’s basketball team, which plays for the Little East championship against Keene State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game here.

