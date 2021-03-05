Minor earthquake shakes Connecticut early Friday morning

A minor earthquake struck near West Hartford, Conn. early Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The 1.9 magnitude quake struck at 1:14 a.m. about 2.3 miles southwest of West Hartford, the Geological Survey said.

West Hartford police said they received multiple calls of a loud noise and some homes shaking as a result of the earthquake. No residents were injured and no properties were damaged during the rumbling, Captain Mike Perruccio said.