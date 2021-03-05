Minor earthquake shakes Connecticut early Friday morning

A minor earthquake struck near West Hartford, Conn. early Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.
The 1.9 magnitude quake struck at 1:14 a.m. about 2.3 miles southwest of West Hartford, the Geological Survey said.
West Hartford police said they received multiple calls of a loud noise and some homes shaking as a result of the earthquake. No residents were injured and no properties were damaged during the rumbling, Captain Mike Perruccio said.
New England is shaken by smaller earthquakes about twice a year, and a moderate quake once every few decades, according to the Geological Survey.
“It’s very very rare that we would get this here in Connecticut,” Perruccio said.
