New England news in brief

Federal fishing regulators are considering letting commercial fishermen catch more of a species of shark in the coming year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it’s considering allowing more harvest of spiny dogfish in the 2021-22 fishing year. Fishermen catch dogfish off the East Coast. The top producing states include Massachusetts and Virginia. NOAA said the proposed revisions increase catch limits by nearly 10 percent. That would increase the commercial fishing quota to more than 29 million pounds. That’s more dogfish than fishermen usually catch in a year. Fishermen brought more than 18 million pounds of spiny dogfish to docks in 2019. The last year in which fishermen brought more than 30 million pounds to docks was in 1999. The sharks are used as food. Members of the seafood industry have attempted to increase interest in using dogfish as food in America in recent years. (AP)

EVERETT

5 indicted in cheating, assault cases at casino

A Middlesex County grand jury on Friday handed up indictments against an Encore Boston Harbor card dealer and two other people in connection with an alleged scam to pilfer $23,500 over two nights by cheating at the game of baccarat, state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said. In a statement, Healey’s office identified the Encore dealer as Jianming Li, 53, of Delaware, and Li’s two co-defendants as Jun Zhang, 41, of New York, and De Lin, 46, of Philadelphia. Li, the Encore dealer, allegedly colluded with Zhang, a former Maryland casino dealer, and Lin in the scheme, Healey’s office said. Encore representatives didn’t immediately return e-mails seeking comment Friday afternoon. Healey’s office said Li and Zhang were both indicted on two counts each of cheating under the Gaming Act, two counts each of conspiracy, and one count each of larceny by a single scheme. Li, the statement said, was also indicted on a charge of making false statements to the Gaming Commission. Prosecutors said Lin was indicted on charges of cheating under the Gaming Act and conspiracy. They will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date. In a separate case, Healey’s office said, the grand jury also indicted David Guante, 30, of Natick, and James Johnson, 30, of Framingham, for their alleged roles in an assault on another Encore patron in August. Guante, the statement said, was indicted on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, while Johnson was charged with assault and battery. They’ll be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

CONCORD, N.H.

Lawmaker apologizes for anti-LGBTQ remark

A lawmaker who referred to LGBTQ people as having “deviant sexuality” apologized Friday and promised to not only continue to learn from the experience but to educate others. “I believe that it is important that I continue to do everything I can to heal the pain I have caused,” Representative Dick Marston (R-Manchester) said in a statement. “I pray that the people I offended can find it in their hearts to forgive me and accept my apology. For the people who are not ready to forgive me, I understand,” he said. “All I ask is that you not give up on me because I give my word that I continue my progress and guide others to being better people.” On Monday, the House criminal justice committee was discussing a bill that would prohibit the “gay panic defense” — the use of a victim’s sexuality and gender identity as a defense for manslaughter. Marston opposed the bill, suggesting it was unnecessary. (AP)

HARTFORD

Minor earthquake shakes Conn.

A minor earthquake struck near the town early Friday, according to the US Geological Survey. The 1.9 magnitude quake struck at 1:14 a.m. about 2.3 miles southwest of West Hartford, the Geological Survey said. Police said they received multiple calls of a loud noise and some homes shaking as a result of the earthquake. No residents were injured and no properties were damaged during the rumbling, Captain Mike Perruccio said. New England is shaken by smaller earthquakes about twice a year, and a moderate quake once every few decades, according to the Geological Survey. “It’s very, very rare that we would get this here in Connecticut,” Perruccio said.