State education officials poised to vote on school reopening

“With the extensive [safety] mitigation strategies in place and as state health metrics continue to improve, we now need to begin shifting away from remote and hybrid learning models and return to the in-person educational format,” Riley wrote in a memo to the board for Friday’s meeting.

Riley’s proposal, initially pitched a week ago, would bring students back into classrooms five days a week in waves, beginning with elementary schools in April and then middle schools sometime after that. It is unclear if high schools would be forced to open up fully before the school year ends.

The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is slated to vote on a proposal Friday afternoon that would give Commissioner Jeffrey Riley the power to force districts to reopen their classrooms full time, a move generating passionate debate across the state.

Momentum to reopen schools received a boost two days ago after Governor Charlie Baker, in accordance with a directive from the Biden administration, announced that educators and other school employees would become eligible for vaccinations next week. Pharmacies, such as CVS, have already begun to give shots to teachers under a federal program. It will likely take more than a month for teachers to get their first shot, but the state and the federal governments are not requiring inoculation for reopening schools.

The state board’s vote comes one year after the pandemic forced schools across the state to shut down their buildings and pushed learning onto the Internet, which in many ways has caused achievement gaps between affluent and disadvantaged students to widen. Many low-income students have struggled with inadequate Internet service, subpar computers, and parents working front-line jobs that increased their exposure to the coronavirus or heightened their anxiety around possible infection.

“As we think about getting back to a more traditional way of learning, I think we need to recognize that we, as a board and as a state, need to focus on the gaps and unfinished learning that have been created through this pandemic, and we really need to have a focus on equity and working with those students who have been most impacted,” Riley told the board Friday.

Meanwhile, the fundamental shift to online learning has sparked social isolation, anxiety, and depression among students of all economic backgrounds and has tested the patience of parents. Many are juggling working at home and overseeing their children’s schooling simultaneously or feel they lack the skills to help their kids out with their studies.

Scores of parents are lobbying the state board to approve the commissioner’s proposal. A petition by Bring Kids Back MA, a statewide parents’ organization, has garnered more than 10,000 urging the board to give Riley the power he is seeking.

“The science is clear, the data is in, and children can no longer suffer at the hands of local control and inconsistent educational opportunities,” the group said in a statement.

About 20 percent of the state’s districts currently provide remote-only learning, serving approximately 300,000 students, or nearly half of the state’s public school enrollment, according to state data collected last month. The remaining districts are providing in-person instruction mostly on a part-time basis.

Some local officials say preserving local control is critical.

“The situation with the virus is different in every single district,” said Roberto Jiménez Rivera, a Chelsea School Committee member. “We need to be listening to the people who have been most impacted by the virus before making decisions about what communities should be doing.”

Riley intends to create a waiver process for districts who say they can’t comply with a full return. The criteria for approval have not been released yet.

Leslee Parker-Sproul, who spoke at Friday’s meeting on behalf of the parent group Voices for Boston Public School Families, said she and other parents are concerned about districts’ use of the waiver process.

“We are concerned that urban districts, such as Boston, will apply for the waiver. These urban districts are where children need access to school the most, where they’ve been without school for the longest, and where inequities are the most glaring,” she said.

To get districts to reopen buildings full time, the commissioner plans to change state regulations. Riley will phase out provisions — added during the pandemic — that allow remote learning to count toward state-mandated instructional hours. Every public school district is required to provide 900 instructional hours a year in elementary schools and 990 in high schools.

Riley said he will consult medical and health experts in reopening schools if the board grants him the authority. Parents would retain the right to keep their children at home and learn remotely.

“We are at an interesting time,” Riley told the board on Friday. “We have seen our numbers go way down. We have seen the vaccines and the promise of the vaccines go way up, and we think now is the time to begin to move our children back into school more robustly.”

Nearly half of Massachusetts schools now have pool testing available for students and staff, Riley also told the board.

Several superintendents have faulted the commissioner’s proposal for lacking specifics, such as how to effectively balance a full return of students while also having enough space to practice social distancing, especially during lunch periods. Most districts have been providing 6 feet of physical distancing, but state guidelines allow districts to go as low as 3 feet and recently removed social distancing requirements for school buses.

“We need the details as soon as possible for planning purposes,” said Thomas Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. “There are a sizable number of districts for a variety of unique circumstances that need more time and specific information.”

Rami Bridge, president of the Somerville Teachers Association, told the board Friday that local control of school districts is key principle of Massachusetts’ education system, and Riley does not know the unique challenges facing every school district in the state.

“Whatever our opinions on the science and politics of school during the pandemic, you must not allow his single perspective to outweigh the expertise of thousands of elected school committee members, district administrators, local public health officials, custodial staff, nurses, medical professionals, community members, and educators who have been working tirelessly to make the best choices for our communities,” he said.

“We know what’s best for our community, and Commissioner Riley does not.”

Felicia Gans of the Globe Staff contributed to this story.

