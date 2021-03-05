5 things to know if you want to sign up for a vaccine today in Mass.

1. You can’t get a first-dose appointment at the mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston “due to limited federal supply and a large number of previously scheduled second-dose appointments,” the state says on its vaccination site finder website. As of late Friday morning, no appointments were listed at the state’s other mass vaccination sites, either, in Springfield, Danvers, and Dartmouth.

Here are 5 things to know if you’re looking to sign up Friday to get a vaccination:

Eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine? Anxious to protect yourself and others — and to get back to a more normal life?

2. You can, however, keep checking other vaccination sites listed on the website for availability. In addition to mass vaccination sites, shots have been allocated to hospitals, regional collaboratives, community health centers, local boards of health, and pharmacies, including CVS, which is playing a major role.

Still, the website cautions, “Massachusetts receives a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government each week. Due to high demand and very limited supply, there are only a small number of available appointments.”

3. Hospitals and health systems may be inviting some of their patients to get a shot. Vaccine shipments to hospitals, once suspended but now reinstated, mean someone might reach out to you to slate an appointment.

4. If you’re a teacher, school staffer, or child care worker, you can try to sign up for vaccination now at selected CVS outlets, though as of noon Friday there were none currently available, according to the chain’s website. You will have to wait until next Thursday to try to sign up at state sites.

5. Things are expected to continue to be frustrating. The state this week said it was adding up to 400,000 teachers, school staff, and child care workers to the ranks of those eligible, which already included seniors and residents with chronic health conditions. Furious competition for coveted appointments is expected.

The new one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will eventually open up more appointments. But the state received just 58,000 doses this week, less than half of what it had anticipated — and it won’t get more until the end of the month.

Rob Weisman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.