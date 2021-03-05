fb-pixel Skip to main content

Maine governor adjusts travel guidance to allow Mass. residents to visit without quarantining or producing a negative COVID-19 test

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated March 5, 2021, 50 minutes ago
Maine Governor Janet Mills in March 2020.
Maine Governor Janet Mills in March 2020.Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Maine Governor Janet Mills on Friday announced that those traveling to the state from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island can visit without quarantining or producing a negative COVID-19 test, effective today.

Mills made the announcement as she detailed several rollbacks of COVID-19 measures as vaccinations ramp up.

Previously, among New England travelers, only people coming from New Hampshire and Vermont were not required to quarantine or produce a negative COVID-19 test. The change announced Friday means people from all New England states will be able to travel freely to the state.

This developing story will be updated.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

