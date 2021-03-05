Maine governor adjusts travel guidance to allow Mass. residents to visit without quarantining or producing a negative COVID-19 test

Maine Governor Janet Mills on Friday announced that those traveling to the state from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island can visit without quarantining or producing a negative COVID-19 test, effective today.
Mills made the announcement as she detailed several rollbacks of COVID-19 measures as vaccinations ramp up.
Previously, among New England travelers, only people coming from New Hampshire and Vermont were not required to quarantine or produce a negative COVID-19 test. The change announced Friday means people from all New England states will be able to travel freely to the state.
This developing story will be updated.
