Mass. reports 74,520 new COVID-19 vaccinations, including 4,406 new Johnson & Johnson shots

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 74,520 to 2,005,800, state officials reported Friday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Thursday, when 62,433 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 82.9 percent of the 2,420,360 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered so far included 1,355,389 first shots and 646,005 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 4,406 shots of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which arrived in the state this week.

The number of totally vaccinated people — those with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or one shot of the J & J vaccine — rose to 650,411.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has ravaged the state.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.