A midlevel member of the Trump State Dept. has been arrested on charges related to the Capitol attack

The former midlevel aide worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and began working at the State Department just days after Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, according to a financial disclosure form he filed as an executive branch employee.

Federico Klein is the first member of the Trump administration to face criminal charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

The FBI said Thursday that it had arrested a former State Department aide on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The charges against Klein, 42, had not yet been unsealed and made public Thursday evening. His arrest was reported earlier by Politico.

Advertisement

The Justice Department’s aggressive and sprawling investigation into the attack on the Capitol has led to criminal charges against more than 300 people, including dozens of far-right extremists who have been accused of conspiring to attack Congress in order to stop the final certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Many defendants have said that they acted at the behest of Trump, who had falsely asserted that he won the election.

In recent weeks, the investigation has edged closer to Trump. Last month, investigators began examining the communications of some right-wing extremists who had breached the Capitol to determine whether Roger Stone, one of the former president’s close associates, played any role in their plans to attack Congress. Stone has denied any wrongdoing.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.