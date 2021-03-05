A midlevel member of the Trump State Dept. has been arrested on charges related to the Capitol attack

The FBI said Thursday that it had arrested a former State Department aide on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Federico Klein is the first member of the Trump administration to face criminal charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

The former midlevel aide worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and began working at the State Department just days after Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, according to a financial disclosure form he filed as an executive branch employee.