New agreement could free Maine-based artist Robert Indiana’s estate from lawsuit

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A New York-based copyright holder that sued the late artist Robert Indiana a day before his death has reached a settlement with his estate and the foundation set up to transform the artist’s home into museum.

The settlement agreement brings the legal wrangling over the estate of the artist known for his iconic “LOVE” series closer to an end.

Details were not released, but the agreement “should fully resolve all claims” stemming from Morgan Art Foundation’s lawsuit that accused Indiana and his caretaker of violating a licensing agreement, according to a letter that was filed Wednesday in federal the court in New York City. The agreement would become effective in May upon settling of “one condition” that must be completed, wrote Luke Nikas, Morgan's attorney.