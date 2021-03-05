‘You never know what your DNA’s gonna bring up’: Connecticut women find out they’re biological sisters after working at the same restaurant

But it wasn’t until a few years later that the two women realized they had a lot more in common than they initially thought.

“We had an event one day and I bought a T shirt that said ‘I’m the big sister’ and her shirt said ‘I’m the little sister,’ and everyone would just go along with it and so would we,” Madison told CNN in an interview this week.

When Cassandra Madison met Julia Tinetti working at the Russian Lady restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut, they knew they had a lot in common. They were both adopted from the Dominican Republic. They both had Dominican flag tattoos. They even looked alike, and coworkers would often mix them up.

It all started in 2018 when Madison set out to find her birth family. She completed a 23andMe DNA test that connected her with her biological father and seven siblings in the Dominican Republic. She decided to visit them, and described a heartwarming reunion at the airport, where her family welcomed her wearing shirts with her picture on them. She learned her biological mother died in 2015, and that her parents had given her up for adoption because they couldn’t afford to care for her.

Tinetti, in contrast, was never interested in looking for her birth family.

“You never know what your DNA’s gonna bring,” Tinetti told the network.

Plus, when she and Madison had compared their adoption records, Madison’s said she was born in Jarabacoa, while Tinetti’s said she was born in Santo Domingo — and they had different mothers who lived hours away from each other.

“So we said, ‘OK, never mind, forget it, then we’re not,’ and just moved on with our lives,” Madison said of their initial interest infiguring out if they were related.

But while Madison and Tinetti’s adoption papers didn’t line up, a third woman turned out to be the missing piece of the puzzle.

In December 2020, Madison got a call from Tinetti’s childhood best friend, Molly, who was adopted from the Dominican Republic on the same day that Tinetti was. Their adoptive mothers flew down to the Dominican Republic together some 30 years ago to meet their children, and the families stayed close over the years.

Molly had also recently started exploring her biological roots, and realized that her adoption papers indicated she and Madison had the same mother. But when Molly took a DNA test, their profiles showed they were cousins, not sisters.

They realized their adoption papers were mixed up.

Madison said she spoke to her biological father about the discrepancy, and he told her they had given another daughter up for adoption.

“And I’m like, ‘Why would you not tell me this?’” Madison said. “And he’s just like ‘I’m sorry. It was just a very difficult time in our lives and your mom and I, we don’t like to talk about it.’”

Madison, who was living in Virginia, drove to Connecticut and convinced Tinetti to take a DNA test.

In late January, after two and a half weeks of waiting, the results came back.

“I was like, ‘This is it,’ and I waited for probably like 10 minutes before I even opened it, because I was trying to prepare myself for what was going to be there,” Tinetti said.

As fate would have it, the two friends turned out to be family.

Madison said she talks with her biological fatherand siblings every day, and Tinetti has met the family through video chats and hopes to visit the Dominican Republic to meet them in person.

“It was like seeing myself in these people,” Tinetti told CNN. “It felt like I was the missing piece to this mystery.”





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.