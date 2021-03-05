Ask your doctor about how you never want to see a drug ad on television ever again

Re “10 things TV should stop doing right now” (Sunday Arts, Feb. 28): Thank you to Matthew Gilbert for “Warning: These commercials are harmful to our viewing health.” Banning all “insipid pill pitches” should have been number one on his list. As he says, they are “dull” and “soul-sucking,” not to mention incessant and upsetting, especially the endless lists of possible side effects. The mute button has become my favorite on the remote. I can’t get to it fast or often enough.

My sympathy goes out to anyone with the conditions mentioned in these ads, but I truly believe it is the physician who needs to be educated, and any treatment plan should be developed between a person and his or her doctor.