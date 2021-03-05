Ask your doctor about how you never want to see a drug ad on television ever again

Re “10 things TV should stop doing right now” (Sunday Arts, Feb. 28): Thank you to Matthew Gilbert for “Warning: These commercials are harmful to our viewing health.” Banning all “insipid pill pitches” should have been number one on his list. As he says, they are “dull” and “soul-sucking,” not to mention incessant and upsetting, especially the endless lists of possible side effects. The mute button has become my favorite on the remote. I can’t get to it fast or often enough.
My sympathy goes out to anyone with the conditions mentioned in these ads, but I truly believe it is the physician who needs to be educated, and any treatment plan should be developed between a person and his or her doctor.
The high price of medications in our country is discussed over and over again in the media, yet, as Gilbert notes, in 2019, $3.7 billion was spent on drug ads that have no relevance for most of us. Isn’t it time to do something? Let’s ban these ads, and put that money to work where it counts: reducing drug costs. That can’t happen soon enough for me.
L. Carpenter
Cataumet