A reckoning with the catalog at Dr. Seuss Enterprises

She loves his books — she also saw herself in them, uncomfortably

Re “Six Seuss books to be published no longer” (Metro, March 3): I can recite to you, verbatim, “Fox in Socks.” I routinely chanted the entire text of “Hop on Pop” to distract my car-hating toddler. I have read “Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now!” to my children, conservatively, 200 times. But some Dr. Seuss books I leave on the library shelf: “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.”

As a brown child in a white suburb, I was told daily to “go back to my country.” By the age of 8, I answered with a weary shrug. I knew America didn’t want me. Kids at school shouted that I would scalp them; stories only showed people like me as villains or caricatures. When my family visited India, my accent, clothes, and confusion about local customs immediately betrayed me as a foreigner. I had no country.