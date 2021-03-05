A reckoning with the catalog at Dr. Seuss Enterprises

She loves his books — she also saw herself in them, uncomfortably
Re “Six Seuss books to be published no longer” (Metro, March 3): I can recite to you, verbatim, “Fox in Socks.” I routinely chanted the entire text of “Hop on Pop” to distract my car-hating toddler. I have read “Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now!” to my children, conservatively, 200 times. But some Dr. Seuss books I leave on the library shelf: “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.”
As a brown child in a white suburb, I was told daily to “go back to my country.” By the age of 8, I answered with a weary shrug. I knew America didn’t want me. Kids at school shouted that I would scalp them; stories only showed people like me as villains or caricatures. When my family visited India, my accent, clothes, and confusion about local customs immediately betrayed me as a foreigner. I had no country.
I didn’t know the word “racism” then. But I knew, when I saw the yellow Chinese man and the grass-skirted Africans in Doctor Seuss books, that I was like them, a curiosity at best. Not a person.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision to stop publication of these books because of their racist and insensitive imagery makes me feel more like a person.
Pia Owens
Watertown
Rhyme and reason
I worked many years as an early childhood special education teacher in my hometown. Reading Dr. Seuss books was the joy of my career. Such rhyme. Now I applaud Dr. Seuss Enterprises for recognizing cultural insensitivity within its own organization.
Wayne E. Williams
Camden, N.J.
Would they, could they?
We enjoyed “Green Eggs and Ham”
Seuss helped make me who I am.
The words and pictures in his books
Showed different folks had different looks.
His books took us to different places
Different cities, different faces.
We were rapt, his books were great
We learned to love, and not to hate.
Just because some norms have changed
The ones we learned were not deranged.
To show kids new norms have evolved
The old ones needn’t be dissolved.
Keep Seuss’s books on the kids’ shelves
They helped us to become ourselves.
Steve Kramer
Mashpee