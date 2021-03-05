Social Studies: Rodent investors; the 1918 flu lives on; faces in the crowd

They may not lionize greed the way Gordon Gekko does, but rats behaved similarly to human investors in one experiment. Researchers simulated a stock market by letting rats choose among five holes with attractive blinking lights on the outside and a sweet liquid inside. The researchers varied the rate of the blinking lights and the amount of liquid in the holes and watched as the rats “invested” in some holes more than others. The scientists observed biases that are common in human investors, including the “disposition effect” — abandoning winner stocks faster than loser stocks.

Advertisement

Ancestral memories

Americans whose ancestors immigrated after the flu pandemic of 1918 are less trusting of strangers than Americans whose ancestors immigrated from the same countries before the pandemic, in proportion to the mortality rate experienced in those countries. This effect was strongest for immigrants from countries that had high mortality rates and that were neutral in World War I, suggesting that a lower level of war-related focus and censorship allowed the pandemic to be more salient in the country.

Aassve, A. et al., “Epidemics and Trust: The Case of the Spanish Flu,” Health Economics (forthcoming).

Visual interest

Using facial-recognition software, economists at the Federal Reserve analyzed videos of Fed chairs Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen, and Jerome Powell during press conferences. Negative facial expressions generated negative market reactions in the following minutes, especially when the chairs were talking about future monetary policy, even controlling for the tone of the text and then-current monetary policy and market conditions.

Curti, F. & Kazinnik, S., “Face It: Quantifying the Impact of Nonverbal Communication in FOMC Press Conferences,” Federal Reserve (February 2021).