Home of the Week: An architect’s reimagined ranch in Reading

Year built 1966

Square feet 1,317

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full

Water/sewer Public

Taxes $4,507 (2020)

It may look like one of those tasks left for the next guy. Nope. It’s all part of Krista L. Knickerbocker’s plan, one the licensed architect and her husband, Jonathan, spent time and money on as they worked to make this 55-year-old ranch as warm on the outside as it is on the inside.

The beams, railings, and cross pieces that frame the farmer’s porch — along with the ceiling of the porch itself — all look as if the painters left before the job was completed. Actually, Krista Knickerbocker designed it that way, installing beams and railings of cedar and fir above, then sealing all with a clear sheen that stands out against the house, painted Sherwin-Williams’s “Urbane Bronze.”

Advertisement

“We always wanted to warm up the exterior with some natural woods, so it felt like the columns, the guardrail, and the fence were an opportunity to bring in a little bit of warm wood texture without re-siding the house,” Knickerbocker said.

Stepping through the scarlet red door, one enters an open floor plan combining the kitchen and the dining and living areas. Just to the left is an alcove with the stacked laundry unit. The ceiling and burly support beams throughout the space are painted a calming white.

Knickerbocker said the cabinets, backsplash, and countertops in the kitchen were designed to interact visually. The cabinet fronts are semi-handmade classic walnut. The backsplash along the counters is a porcelain subway tile with a Carrara marble look. The counters — and the island with the under-mounted sink — are a flat-white Corian, while the appliances, including the induction cooktop, are stainless steel.

Advertisement

“We decided that the countertop should be the visually quiet surface, and then the backsplash and the wood grain would have all of the movement,” said Knickerbocker, a mother of three under age 7.

The dining area is on the other side of the island under a skylight and currently has a table for four that can be expanded to seat eight. The front of the island also is covered with Carrara-inspired porcelain in a herringbone design, and hanging above are two Muuto silicone rubber pendant lights in a mustard tone.

The flooring helps connect the living area to the rest of the open floor plan; the entire house (except the two baths) has engineered oak hardwood from Porcelanosa in Spain. This area includes a recess for a television next to the remade wood-burning fireplace. The mantel is a cedar beam, the bricks are painted white, and the hearth constitutes a dark stone slab. A slider leads to the front porch. The largest portion of the fenced-in lot (totaling 0.3 of an acre) is at the front of the house.

The final public space is the family room, which runs the width of the house and has a pair of windows on each exterior wall. The room is large enough for an exercise bike, a couch, and an expandable table and bench.

The Knickerbockers use the second-largest bedroom, which is 144 square feet, as their own; it has a door to the wooden rear deck. The closet, as is the case in the other two bedrooms, sits behind sliding doors. Bunk beds occupy the largest bedroom (168 square feet), while the smallest bedroom (110 square feet) is used as a nursery.

Advertisement

The larger of the two baths is painted a light gray-blue from Behr called “Full Moon.” It has a shower/bath combination with a white subway tile surround. There are no shower doors. Knickerbocker said it is easier to bathe children if all you have to do is push a plastic curtain to one side. The bath also has a double vanity and tile flooring. The guest bath is a light gray-blue and has only a shower. The shower surround is a subway tile that looks like Carrara marble, the hexagonal tile flooring is porcelain, and the single-vanity is topped with Corian.

The home has an attached one-car garage, but carpet tiles cover part of the concrete floor. Knickerbocker uses the space for her other skill set: designing and making jewelry. The workshop can be easily removed to restore the garage to its original purpose, Knickerbocker said.

Susan Gormady of the Susan Gormady Group at Classified Real Estate in Reading has the listing. As of press time, the home was under agreement.

. Macdrone Media

. Macdrone Media

. Macdrone Media

. Macdrone Media

. Macdrone Media

. Macdrone Media

. Macdrone Media

. Macdrone Media

. Macdrone Media

. Macdrone Media

. Macdrone Media

. Macdrone Media

. Macdrone Media

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.

Advertisement









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.