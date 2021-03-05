After mastering Providence in regular season, Northeastern takes on Friars in Hockey East final

“I’ve said it a few times already and I’ll say it again to them at practice Friday, the playoffs is different and you can’t take any team lightly,” said Flint, the Hockey East Coach of the Year.

As the Huskies (19-1-1) prepare for Saturday night’s championship clash against visiting Providence — a team they outscored, 13-1, in three regular-season matchups — coach Dave Flint is reminding his players of that message.

The top-ranked Northeastern women’s hockey team knows not to take any opponent lightly in tournament play, especially after being pushed to the brink of elimination in Wednesday’s Hockey East semifinal win over UConn.

“I think they realized that Wednesday when UConn gave us everything we could handle. I think it’s going to be the same thing Saturday. Providence has nothing to lose and everything to gain. We’re going to see their best effort and we cannot take them lightly. Those three wins are out the door. It’s a new season.”

Northeastern (19-1-1) enters Saturday’s final at Matthews Arena (7 p.m., NESN) riding a 15-game win streak and vying for a fourth straight Hockey East Tournament title. While the Huskies likely have a top seed secured in the NCAA Tournament regardless of Saturday’s result, ninth-ranked Providence sits squarely on the tournament bubble with the league’s automatic berth at stake.

The Friars (12-6-1) started the season 6-0-1, but dropped four of five to end the regular season. After holding off a third-period comeback attempt from Boston University in the quarterfinals, Hunter Barnett scored the OT winner in Wednesday’s semifinal to outlast Maine, 1-0.

Providence will be playing in its first Hockey East Championship game since 2012, and seems to have rediscovered its momentum following a pair of one-goal tournament wins.

“I’m just super proud of them for everything we’ve overcome this year as a hockey club,” Providence coach Matt Kelly said after Wednesday’s win. “Even all the stuff outside of hockey. We’ve had to overcome a lot and I just told them it speaks volumes to who they are as people. To adapt to so much, I’m super proud of them for how far they’ve come this season.”

Northeastern routed No. 8 New Hampshire, 7-0, in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals, junior Chloe Aurard netted a shorthanded goal with four minutes left to avoid an upset and defeat No. 7 Connecticut, 2-1. The two goals Wednesday were the Huskies’ lowest scoring output in nine games, but they still lead Division 1 with 89 goals — 24 more than second-place Penn State — and feature three of the top seven point-scorers in the nation.

Junior forward Alina Mueller, a native of Switzerland, paces Division 1 with 35 points (11 points, 24 assists), while Aurard (13 goals, 12 assists) and defenseman Skylar Fontaine (10 goals, 13 assists) join her as the headliners of the offense.

In net, Aerin Frankel, who shared co-Hockey East Player of the Year honors with Mueller, has capped her illustrious career with a stellar senior season, leading the nation in goals against average (0.63), save percentage (.972), and shutouts (9). She’ll be matched up against the strength of Providence, senior goalkeeper Sandra Abstreiter, who recorded a 33-save shutout in the semifinals.

Providence also sports a dangerous duo of goal scorers in Caroline Peterson (East Falmouth/St. Mark’s School) and Sara Hjalmarsson. Flint said the key to defeating Providence for a fourth time is to make Abstreiter’s night difficult and capitalize on any mistakes the Friars make.

“We need to capitalize on any opportunities because they’re very disciplined and well-coached so they don’t make mistakes often,” said Flint. “We need to get pucks to the net, bodies to the net, and take away Abstreiter’s eyes. I think we’re looking at this as a championship game and we want to win another championship instead of we’re in the NCAAs, it doesn’t matter. We’re pretty locked in and we know the significance of this game.”