Astros minus eight pitchers because of coronavirus protocols

The Houston Astros are minus eight pitchers because of COVID-19 protocols, but general manager James Click said there were no plans to pause activity at the team’s spring training camp. Manager Dusty Baker said Friday that pitchers Cristian Javier , Pedro Báez , Francis Martes , Enoli Paredes and Hector Velazquez were out. On Thursday, Baker said pitchers Bryan Abreu , Ronel Blanco and Luis Garcia were sent away from the complex. It was not known whether the eight pitchers had tested positive for the virus or had come in close contact with someone who had tested positive. There was no exact timetable for their return, but they must quarantine for at least a week under Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols. Nineteen big league players and six staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of spring training, a positive rate of 0.07 percent among 34,541 tests. Sixteen of the 30 teams have had an individual test positive, the commissioner’s office and players’ association said Friday … Yankees manager Bret Boone was released from the hospital after having a pacemaker inserted. He hopes to return to the team — and possibly the dugout — Saturday or Sunday after passing Major League Baseball’s novel coronavirus protocols … Pitcher Sam Dyson was suspended for the 2021 season by Major League Baseball under the domestic violence policy of the league and the players’ association.

Blake Griffin, Pistons part ways

Blake Griffin’s time in Detroit is over, another significant step in a rebuilding process that has the Pistons at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The veteran forward, 32, and the Pistons agreed to a contract buyout.

Advertisement

Colleges

UMass men bounced in A-10 tourney

Javonte Perkins had 25 points as Saint Louis topped UMass, 86-72, in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at Richmond, Va. Saint Louis (14-5) advances to face top-seeded St. Bonaventure on Saturday. Tre Mitchell scored 30 points for the Minutemen (8-7). Javohn Garcia added 11 points.

Advertisement

LSU AD recommended firing Les Miles

LSU’s former athletic director recommended in 2013 that Les Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers. Then-athletic director Joe Alleva’s recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a newly released report into how the university handled sexual misconduct complaints. Miles, who now coaches at Kansas, was investigated after two female student workers accused him of inappropriate behavior.

NHL

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook retires

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook, 35, announced his career is over because of a right hip ailment that rendered him unable to walk just before Christmas and didn’t let up when he tried skating again … Walter Gretzky, the father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, died. He was 82. Wayne Gretzky said in a social media post Thursday night his father battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues the past few years.

Miscellany

Fames Irish horse trainer suspended a year

Trainer Gordon Elliott’s license was suspended Friday for one year, with the last six months suspended, for posing for a photo while sitting on a horse that had just died of a heart attack. Elliott, one of the biggest names in British and Irish racing, caused “serious damage” to the integrity and reputation of the sport, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said in its decision.



