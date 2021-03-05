Celtics win fourth straight in tussle over Raptors and other observations

And for long stretches of the game, Stevens’s concerns seemed valid. The Raptors led for most of the first half and lingered for much of the second before Boston ultimately disposed of them, 132-125. The Celtics now enter the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak.

Even though the Raptors entered Thursday’s game with a roster that had been decimated by COVID-19 protocols, Celtics coach Brad Stevens was wary. Yes, Toronto was without starters Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Yes, they had a postponed game crammed into the schedule against the Pistons on Wednesday night. But they had capable players available.

The Celtics trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, but pushed ahead, 121-109, with 4:25 left and appeared in control. Little has come easily for Boston recently, though, and the Raptors pulled within 122-119 on a pair of Chris Boucher free throws with 2:45 remaining.

After Jaylen Brown made one of two free throws, Kemba Walker drew a charge and Jayson Tatum and Walker hit consecutive baskets. Tatum led a balanced offensive attack with 27 points. Eight players reached double figures in scoring for the Celtics, who shot 60.8 percent as a team. Toronto made 21 of 50 3-pointers and Kyle Lowry had 14 points and 19 assists.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics trailed 70-66 at halftime and started the third quarter with guard Jeff Teague in for big man Daniel Theis, ostensibly to help Boston get more perimeter ball pressure against Toronto, and the switch worked. Those open 3-pointers from the first half were now contested, and as the quarter progressed Toronto started looking like a team that was missing three starters and played in Detroit the night before. Boston forced five third-quarter turnovers and took a 101-92 lead to the fourth.

▪ Walker found his rhythm early by attacking the basket. He scored on a tough reverse layup before splitting two defenders at the top of the key and coasting in for another layup. He found his range a bit in the second quarter and went to halftime with 15 points. His burst and confidence seem to be improving by the game. And this year, he will not go to the All-Star game and risk playing a massive amount of minutes to put wear and tear on his left knee.

▪ The Celtics overcame the Raptors’ scorching early shooting by taking advantage of the free throw penalty. They attempted 10 first-quarter free throws and Toronto did not take any. By staying out of the penalty, Boston was also able to use a foul in the final seconds of the opening quarter to stop a Toronto possession before it started.

▪ The Raptors were missing many of their main weapons, but Norman Powell and Chris Boucher are an extremely potent bench combo. Powell started in this game, but in the first half both players were dominant on offense, combining for 37 points on 12 of 17 shooting overall and 7 for 11 on 3-pointers. Boucher’s slingshot-style long-range shots gave Toronto a big lift in the opening quarter.

▪ Robert Williams’s strong stretch continued with a nice first half. He was active at both ends, registering 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks in just 12 minutes. Stevens continues to give the third-year big man important opportunities late in games, and he likes the way he anchors the second unit, but it will be interesting to see where he tries to squeeze a few minutes in for him moving forward, because he has shown he deserves them.

▪ Grant Williams got a rare extended run in the first half and took advantage of it. He drilled a pair of 3-pointers, had a nice putback and grabbed a pair of rebounds and then added another 3 and a putback late in the third, starting five for five.

▪ The Celtics are happy to see Payton Pritchard regain his early-season shooting form, but his most impressive play of the first half came when he soared over Raptors center Aron Baynes to gather an offensive rebound before kicking the ball out for a Williams 3.

▪ It was a quiet first half for All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, who simply did not seem engaged. He had a couple of defensive miscues and missed all three of his shots before going to the break with three fouls. But at the start of the third quarter he drew a foul and hit both free throws, and that seemed to energize him. Over the next three possessions he added a layup, two more free throws, and a 3-pointer, as Boston flipped its deficit into a four-point lead.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.