Fenway Sports Group partner donated $250,000 to Florida governor after his private community was vaccinated

Bruce Rauner, one of the limited partners in Fenway Sports Group, the Red Sox’ parent company, was named in a Miami Herald story as making a $250,000 contribution to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after residents in the wealthy Florida Keys enclave where Rauner lives were vaccinated before other elderly residents in the state.

Rauner, a former Republican governor of Illinois, lives in Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, described by the Herald as “an ultra-exclusive neighborhood that is arguably one of the highest-security private communities in the nation.”

The neighborhood is also home to major GOP donors nationwide and in Florida.