Fenway Sports Group partner donated $250,000 to Florida governor after his private community was vaccinated

Bruce Rauner, one of the limited partners in Fenway Sports Group, the Red Sox’ parent company, was named in a Miami Herald story as making a $250,000 contribution to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after residents in the wealthy Florida Keys enclave where Rauner lives were vaccinated before other elderly residents in the state.
Rauner, a former Republican governor of Illinois, lives in Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, described by the Herald as “an ultra-exclusive neighborhood that is arguably one of the highest-security private communities in the nation.”
The neighborhood is also home to major GOP donors nationwide and in Florida.
Through December, Rauner and 16 others in the community had donated $5,000 to DeSantis, the newspaper said, with residents over the age of 65 at Ocean Reef receiving their vaccinations in mid-January. The larger donation from Rauner came Feb. 25.
Rauner has been a limited partner in Fenway Sports Group since at least 2013, according to the team’s media guides. A spokesperson for FSG confirmed that Rauner was still a partner but declined to comment on the report.
According to the Herald, since DeSantis started to steer pop-up vaccinations to select communities last month, he has raised $2.7 million for his political committee.
