Friday’s Red Sox spring training report: Michael Chavis’s walkoff home run beats Rays

Breakdown: Michael Chavis belted a two-run walkoff home run to right-center for the Sox. In a scene typical of an unusual spring training, the Rays players remained on the field for about 10 seconds, unsure whether the game was over. Chavis’s error at first base in the sixth inning led to the Rays scoring twice to take a 5-4 lead. Rich Hill started for Tampa and allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in the first inning. Two misplays in left field by Moises Gómez helped fuel the inning.

Next: The Sox host the Twins on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. in what will be a five- or six-inning game. Rain is in the forecast. NESN is scheduled to televise.

