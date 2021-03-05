fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX

Friday’s Red Sox spring training report: Michael Chavis’s walkoff home run beats Rays

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 5, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Michael Chavis, shown rounding the bases on a home run earlier in spring training, ended Friday's 6-5 win over the Rays with a two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh inning at JetBlue Park.
Michael Chavis, shown rounding the bases on a home run earlier in spring training, ended Friday's 6-5 win over the Rays with a two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh inning at JetBlue Park.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Score: Red Sox 6, Rays 5 (7 innings)

Record: 3-3

Breakdown: Michael Chavis belted a two-run walkoff home run to right-center for the Sox. In a scene typical of an unusual spring training, the Rays players remained on the field for about 10 seconds, unsure whether the game was over. Chavis’s error at first base in the sixth inning led to the Rays scoring twice to take a 5-4 lead. Rich Hill started for Tampa and allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in the first inning. Two misplays in left field by Moises Gómez helped fuel the inning.

Next: The Sox host the Twins on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. in what will be a five- or six-inning game. Rain is in the forecast. NESN is scheduled to televise.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

