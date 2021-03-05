Jayson Tatum picked to join Team Durant, Jaylen Brown part of Team LeBron at NBA All-Star Game

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be on opposite sides of the court when it comes to this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game.
Tatum was chosen to be a part of Kevin Durant’s squad, going ninth overall, while Brown was drafted by LeBron James with the 17th overall selection.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was the first overall choice, selected by James. Joining Antetokounmpo and James as starters will be Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Dallas’ Luka Dončić and Denver’s Nikola Jokić. Joining Brown as the reserves on Team LeBron will be Portland’s Damian Lillard, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Phoenix’s Chris Paul, Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis, Utah’s Rudy Gobert, and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving was drafted by Durant with the second overall pick. In addition to Irving and Tatum, Durant selected Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Washington’s Bradley Beal and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers as starters. (Tatum, voted to the NBA All-Star Game as a reserve, was drafted with the starters as a replacement for Durant, who is unable to play in the game.)
Team Durant’s reserves are Brooklyn’s James Harden, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, New York’s Julius Randle, Orlando’s Nikola Vučević and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell.
The game is set for Sunday at 8 p.m.
