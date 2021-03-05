LSU investigated football coach for sexual harassment

Kansas football coach Les Miles was banned from being alone with female students while he was the coach at LSU following allegations of inappropriate behavior, according to Yahoo Sports. LSU released a 2013 internal investigation into the coach’s behavior after USA Today sued to make it public. Per USA Today’s summation of the report, Miles was issued a letter of reprimand for his behavior in addition to being ordered to not be alone with female staffers. A female student accused Miles of kissing her twice and said that Miles told her he was attracted to her and that they should go to a hotel. Miles denied that accusation. Miles was coach at LSU from 2005 to 2016. The report is set to be released publicly in full on Friday… UConn freshman guard Paige Bueckers was named the Big East’s player and freshman of the year, joining Maya Moore in 2007-08 as the only women’s basketball players to earn both honors in the same season. Bueckers leads the top-ranked Huskies in scoring (19.8 points per game), assists (6.2 per game) and steals (2.4 per game), while shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.

Toronto GM Ross Atkins talked Thursday about the allegations against Mickey Callaway. Matt York/Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said he was “absolutely not aware” of any sexual harassment allegations against Mickey Callaway during their time together with the Cleveland Indians organization. Atkins, who was the Indians executive who oversaw Callaway’s hiring by Cleveland in 2010, said the team failed by not creating an environment for such allegations to be properly addressed. ’'There is no chance that we would have overlooked that if we had had any signs of that type of behavior,” Atkins said … New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was discharged from the hospital a day after having a pacemaker installed. Boone is on a leave of absence from the Yankees and intends to return to work in a few days … Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried won’t make his first scheduled start of spring training because of a potential exposure to someone with COVID-19. Braves manager Brian Snitker said that Fried hasn’t tested positive for the virus, but the team is taking no chances. The lefthander had been scheduled to start Friday against the Minnesota Twins … Major League Baseball will hold its first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, adding Gehrig to Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente on the short list of players honored throughout the big leagues. Each home team will have “4-ALS” logos in ballparks to mark Gehrig’s No. 4, and all players, managers and coaches will wear a Lou Gehrig Day patch on uniforms and may use red “4-ALS” wristbands. Teams that are off on June 2 will observe Lou Gehrig Day on June 3 … Philadelphia Phillies managing partner John Middleton and Kansas City Royals chairman John Sherman have joined MLB’s eight-man executive council, which includes Red Sox principal owner John Henry.

Advertisement

Fans allowed in ballparks

The Kansas City Royals, the MIlwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals have received permission from public health authorities to allow a limited number of fans in their stadiums when baseball season begins next month. The Royals will initially have 10,000 fans per game at Kauffman Stadium, sitting in socially distanced, pod-style arrangements. The number of fans will increase monthly if it’s safe to do so. The Brewers will allow fans to fill 25 percent of the seating capacity at American Family Field, the stadium formerly known as Miller Park. That could mean 10,500 fans at the ballpark, which has a capacity of 41,900, not including group areas. The Brewers had sought to allow 35 percent capacity. The Cardinals will fill Busch Stadium to 32 percent capacity starting with their April 8 home opener. That could mean 14,500 fans at Busch Stadium, which has a capacity of 45,538.

Advertisement

NBA

Durant selects Tatum as starter

Kevin Durant picked Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as a starter in the draft for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. The other starters for Team Durant will be Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal and Durant’s Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving. Durant will not play because of injury. Jaylen Brown will be a reserve on Team LeBron James. James selected Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic to join him in the starting lineup.

Advertisement

Hockey

Devils captain Hischier on injured reserve

Nico Hischier leaves the ice after taking a shot to the nose during the third period of a February game against Washington. The injury will sideline him for a stretch. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier broke his nose and sustained a concussion when he was hit in the shield of his helmet by a shot last weekend. The Devils said Thursday they placed the 22-year-old Swiss center on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 27. He is being listed as week to week. Hischier was hurt in the third period against the Washington Capitals on Saturday when a puck that was deflected pushed the shield hard into his face … The International Hockey Federation pushed back the 10-team women’s world championships from April 7-17 to May 6-16 in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia. IIHF president Rene Fasel told the Associated Press on Monday the organization was considering a delay in the hopes of coronavirus restrictions being relaxed by then. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Soccer

Liverpool loses 5th straight at home

Liverpool’s woeful home form is developing into a full-blown crisis after Chelsea’s 1-0 victory inflicted a fifth straight league loss at Anfield on the Premier League champions — the worst run in the club’s 128-year history . . . Barcelona captain Gerard Piqué is facing another spell on the sidelines after spraining a ligament in his right knee, the club said. Piqué sustained the injury in the team’s 3-0 win over Sevilla in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. The defender scored four minutes into second-half stoppage time to force extra time and help the team advance to the final. He was limping in the final minutes but finished the game … Irish international defender Derrick Williams agreed to a two-year deal with an option year with Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy, who have struggled defensively throughout the past half-decade. The five-time MLS Cup champion franchise has made just one playoff appearance in the past four years, finishing a miserable 10th in the Western Conference last season. Williams was born in Germany to two American parents, so he won’t occupy an international roster spot for the Galaxy. He plays for Ireland internationally through his mother’s heritage, and he scored his first goal for the senior team in November 2019.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Transgender ban bill to be signed

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said he will soon sign a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams in the state’s schools and universities. Alphonso David, president the LGBTQ civil rights organization Human Rights Campaign, is sharply criticizing Mississippi and other states that are considering such legislation … The top two seeded players at the Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha were eliminated in the quarterfinals as Victoria Azarenka played through pain to win against Elina Svitolina, 6-2, 6-4, and Jessica Pegula defeated Karolina Pliskova, 6-3, 6-1 …Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin has taken full responsibility after being filmed groping a woman. The behavior was condemned as “abhorrent” by his new Haas team in December. The video showed Mazepin apparently groping a woman’s chest in a car. The video quickly circulated on Instagram Stories and across social networks before Mazepin deleted it. “I’m not proud of it,’' Mazepin said on Thursday at his team’s online car launch. ’'I have taken the responsibility for it both on and off the circuit. As human beings (we) have to show a certain behavior towards each other.” … The iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France was postponed from June 12-13 to Aug. 21-22 in the hope that fans can attend by then, organizers said.