Mark Pavelich, member of Miracle on Ice gold-medal winners, found dead

Mark Pavelich, a gritty forward who won a gold medal with the 1980 US “Miracle on Ice” hockey team but was ruled mentally ill by a court in 2019 following a suspected assault of his neighbor, was found dead on Thursday in a central Minnesota residential treatment center according the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Pavelich, who turned 63 on Feb. 28, had been living at Eagle’s Healing Nest about two hours northwest of Minneapolis for the past several months, the Star Tribune reported.

A native Minnesotan who assisted on Mike Eruzione’s game-winning goal against the Soviet Union in Lake Placid, Pavelich played parts of six seasons in the NHL, primarily with the New York Rangers from 1981-86. The Star Tribune reported family and friends have said Pavelich, living a quiet life outside hockey since 1992, likely suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) due to repeated hits to the head during his career.