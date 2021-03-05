Tajon Buchanan made seamless transition from the wing to the back line

“He’s an athletic kid, he’s technically good, and he’s got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder,” Arena said. “He’s a very competitive guy.”

Tajon Buchanan’s move to the back line turned out to be a key to the Revolution’s advancement in last year’s playoffs. The change in positions seemed risky, since Buchanan had never played outside back; he was competing in the postseason for the first time; plus, he would be defending against veterans such as Bojan, Ilsinho, and Nani — who earned single-monicker recognition via a combination of impressive skills and trophy-filled European careers.

Buchanan, who turned 22 last month, took to the position quickly as the Revolution defeated the Montreal Impact (2-1), Philadelphia Union (2-0), and Orlando City SC (3-1) on the way to advancing to the Eastern Conference finals. Buchanan brought defensive combativeness and counterattacking instincts to the role. In a defining moment against Orlando City, Buchanan dispossessed Nani, then sped nearly the length of the field, combining with Carles Gil, to set up Gustavo Bou’s goal midway through the first half. Minutes before that, Buchanan had earned a penalty kick with an audacious multi-stepover move against Junior Urso.

The reaction of Nani symbolized Orlando City’s frustration. While Nani complained vociferously to referee Alex Chilowicz, Buchanan dashed down the sideline as the Revolution took a 2-0 lead in the 26th minute.

In his second professional season, Buchanan displayed flashes of brilliance as a right winger, and the postseason provided a stage for breakout performances. But Buchanan appears to have retained a humility reflecting his Canadian roots. In a recent interview Buchanan said none of Nani’s verbiage registered with him, partly because of crowd noise, which was apparently significant despite Exploria Stadium being limited to 9,000 spectators.

“Nani is an excellent player and I had to be on top of my game,” Buchanan said. “Nani has had a great career, played for the biggest clubs in the world. Honestly, whoever I was going against, I had to bring my game and play to my strengths and try to do whatever possible.”

In the previous game, Buchanan zipped past veterans Jose Andres Martinez and Kai Wagner of the Union before scoring the Revolution’s second goal. Then, Buchanan took his own teammates by surprise with a handspring-backflip commemoration.

“Honestly, it’s in the moment,” Buchanan said. “It came to my head to do the backflip. Honest to God, I don’t like to celebrate.”

Buchanan joined the Revolution after leaving Syracuse University as a 19-year-old sophomore. His first preseason start coincided with the arrival of Gil as the Revolution trained in La Manga, Spain, in 2019.

“A guy I definitely look to is Carles,” Buchanan said. “He’s one of our better players and one of the best in MLS. Just to see the work ethic he has and how clean he is on the ball. I see that and just try to keep improving.”

Buchanan has been called up to the Canada national team, where he could combine with Alphonso Davies, who made a similar positional change with Bayern Munich. Buchanan was born in Brampton, hometown of Canada national team mainstays Atiba Hutchinson and Cyle Larin, and performed for several clubs in the Toronto area, plus Real Colorado during a move to Broomfield, Colo.

“Definitely, when I started playing soccer my goal was to get to the highest level possible and play for the national team,” Buchanan said. “I’m always working toward goals but things don’t go your way and you fall off the radar, and that’s what happened with me. There are doubts and stuff, but in the end hard work and having the support of family and friends helps. And I wouldn’t be where I am today without that. This is my first camp, and I definitely want to be a player that will help my country.”

Buchanan has told Arena he is prepared to play either in the back or on the wing this season.

“We’ve had a few conversations,” Buchanan said. “The flexibility of playing outside back or on the wing, ultimately, is going to help me in my career. Wherever he decides to put me I will give it my all and help the team win as many games as possible.

“I think in the locker room everyone knows we’re a great team. We had an excellent playoff run, and with everything that was going on in the world, we came up just short. We’ve made signings of guys that can come in and help us. We can be one of the best teams in the league. We want to win trophies and the Supporters Shield. Winning an MLS Cup, I definitely think it’s possible.”