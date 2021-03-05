A triumphant return for Needham girls’ volleyball team

It was the first championship in program history.

The last time Needham girls’ volleyball team took the court for a match, the Rockets closed out their 2019 season with a 3-1 win over Winchester, capping a 21-0 season with the Division 1 state title.

Even with all the time that has passed, including a shift to the Fall II season this spring, the Rockets continue to roll, opening with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 Bay State Conference win over Walpole.

But it took Needham a couple of points to shake off the rust.

Advertisement

“There were definitely some excited errors at the beginning because again it has been a while since we last played, but overall I was really, really happy with how the game went,” Needham coach Courtney Chaloff said.

Despite a handful of COVID-19-modifications, Chaloff said the Rockets are grateful to be on the court in any capacity. The players have to wear masks, and officials sanitize and replace the ball after every set.

Junior libero Ellie Streeper, a starter on the state title team, put on a defensive clinic. She recorded 15 of the Rockets’ 33 total digs and was a standout from the service line as well in the Rockets’ season opener.

“She’s coming back really strong,” Chaloff said of Streeper. “She had great serving all around and really great playing.”

Nour Alajarma and Meg Allen each added five aces apiece in the win. The Rockets finished with 24 aces and 21 kills.

Danvers 3, Masconomet 1 — The Falcons opened the Fall II season with their 23rd straight regular season win —and 64th straight against Northeastern Conference foes — taking the fourth set 25-16.

Milton 3, Brookline 1 — Junior Katie Eckard recorded nine kills for the visiting Wildcats (1-0) in their season-opening Bay State Conference win. Senior Avery Liou added seven aces and four kills.

Advertisement



