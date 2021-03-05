With All-Star break looming, Celtics wary of looking past undermanned Raptors

The Raptors did not get that benefit this week. Toronto’s roster has been hit by COVID-19 protocols, too, but after Sunday’s game against the Bulls was postponed, Tuesday’s game against the Pistons was just pushed to Wednesday, giving an already undermanned team a back-to-back set that concluded with Thursday’s game against the Celtics.

The first postponement was for a game against the Heat, who had their own rash of coronavirus absences. The games missed during that six-day pause will be made up later during this congested schedule, but Boston at least avoided playing while severely undermanned.

When the Celtics were hit with a COVID-19 surge in January, with Robert Williams , Jayson Tatum and Carsen Edwards all testing positive for the virus during a one-week stretch, Boston had three games postponed because of those absences as well as contact tracing measures within the team.

Toronto was without starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, as well as reserves Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn, and head coach Nick Nurse.

Nevertheless, Celtics coach Brad Stevens reminded his players that last season Toronto came to Boston without Siakam and Marc Gasol and grabbed a 16-point win anyway. He said he has been encouraged by the three-game win streak Boston brought into this game, but he knows that these minor runs can be fickle.

“I think part of being good in this league is being able to move on from what happened, whether it was bad or good,” Stevens said. “I think that you can feel a lot different about yourself week to week depending on how things are going but that can change pretty quickly.”

“Our focus all week has been to be together and play good basketball. And we’ve done that, played good basketball for portions of games.”

Forward Semi Ojeleye said he’s noticed the difference in his team’s play during its recent hot streak.

“We’ve had a greater sense of urgency,” he said. “We know what’s at stake and that you can get behind the eight-ball, especially in a shortened season, and it can be tough to get to where we want to be before the postseason starts. So for us our communication has increased, our sense of urgency, and our togetherness.”

Break was needed

All-Star Jaylen Brown has missed three games this season due to left knee tendinitis, including Sunday’s win over the Wizards. But he returned to face the Clippers on Tuesday and Stevens said he feels “really good.”

“This is one of those things that’s going to be probably a very rare occasional flare up but has to be managed,” Stevens said. “You saw that flare up this week, and as you see across the league, I think a lot of people have missed games in this past week. I think that’s largely due to the density of the last month.”

The All-Star break will be a busman’s holiday for both Brown and forward Jayson Tatum, who will compete in Sunday’s 3-point contest and All-Star game. But Stevens is not worried about the minor one-day workload.

“There’s no big concern with either of those guys,” he said. “I think at the end of the day, one game in the middle of a week will be nothing compared to what they’ve been through, certainly over the bubble, plus the short offseason, plus ramping up and then playing the dense schedule that we’ve played.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.