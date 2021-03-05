Photos: Pope Francis arrives in Iraq

Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih at the presidential palace in Baghdad on the first papal visit to Iraq.SABAH ARAR/AFP via Getty ImagesPope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih (right) at Baghdad's Presidential Palace.Andrew Medichini/Associated PressPope Francis leaves the Sayidat al-Nejat (Our Lady of Salvation) Cathedral, in Baghdad Friday. Pope Francis has honored victims of one of Iraq's most brutal massacres of Christians by Islamic militants. At the church, he prayed and spoke with priests, seminarians, and religious sisters. Andrew Medichini/Associated PressPope Francis is welcomed upon his arrival at the Sayidat al-Nejat (Our Lady of Salvation) Cathedral in Baghdad.Andrew Medichini/Associated PressPope Francis greets nuns and clergymen upon his arrival at the Sayidat al-Najat (Our Lady of Salvation) Cathedral in Baghdad.AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty ImagesPope Francis walks alongside Iraqi President Barham Saleh (right) during a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Baghdad.VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty ImagesPope Francis arrives at Baghdad's international airport.Andrew Medichini/Associated PressIraqi honor guards held the flags of Iraq and the Vatican at the presidential palace in Baghdad ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis.SABAH ARAR/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo nuns hold pictures of Pope Francis on board a bus on Friday in Baghdad.Taha Hussein Ali/Getty Images