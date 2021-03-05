fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Pope Francis arrives in Iraq

Updated March 5, 2021, 50 minutes ago
Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with bishops and priests at the Sayidat al-Nejat (Our Lady of Salvation) Cathedral in Baghdad on Friday.
Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with bishops and priests at the Sayidat al-Nejat (Our Lady of Salvation) Cathedral in Baghdad on Friday.Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih at the presidential palace in Baghdad on the first papal visit to Iraq.
Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih at the presidential palace in Baghdad on the first papal visit to Iraq.SABAH ARAR/AFP via Getty Images
Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih (right) at Baghdad's Presidential Palace.
Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih (right) at Baghdad's Presidential Palace.Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
Pope Francis leaves the Sayidat al-Nejat (Our Lady of Salvation) Cathedral, in Baghdad Friday. Pope Francis has honored victims of one of Iraq's most brutal massacres of Christians by Islamic militants. At the church, he prayed and spoke with priests, seminarians, and religious sisters.
Pope Francis leaves the Sayidat al-Nejat (Our Lady of Salvation) Cathedral, in Baghdad Friday. Pope Francis has honored victims of one of Iraq's most brutal massacres of Christians by Islamic militants. At the church, he prayed and spoke with priests, seminarians, and religious sisters. Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
Pope Francis is welcomed upon his arrival at the Sayidat al-Nejat (Our Lady of Salvation) Cathedral in Baghdad.
Pope Francis is welcomed upon his arrival at the Sayidat al-Nejat (Our Lady of Salvation) Cathedral in Baghdad.Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
Pope Francis greets nuns and clergymen upon his arrival at the Sayidat al-Najat (Our Lady of Salvation) Cathedral in Baghdad.
Pope Francis greets nuns and clergymen upon his arrival at the Sayidat al-Najat (Our Lady of Salvation) Cathedral in Baghdad.AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images
Pope Francis walks alongside Iraqi President Barham Saleh (right) during a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Baghdad.
Pope Francis walks alongside Iraqi President Barham Saleh (right) during a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Baghdad.VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images
Pope Francis arrives at Baghdad's international airport.
Pope Francis arrives at Baghdad's international airport.Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
Iraqi honor guards held the flags of Iraq and the Vatican at the presidential palace in Baghdad ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis.
Iraqi honor guards held the flags of Iraq and the Vatican at the presidential palace in Baghdad ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis.SABAH ARAR/AFP via Getty Images
Two nuns hold pictures of Pope Francis on board a bus on Friday in Baghdad.
Two nuns hold pictures of Pope Francis on board a bus on Friday in Baghdad.Taha Hussein Ali/Getty Images