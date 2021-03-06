Boston rally calls for conviction in George Floyd case

On Monday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is expected to go on trial for second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in a case that drew widespread condemnation and protest after video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes during a May arrest. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was face down and handcuffed in the video, died during the incident.

Hope Coleman (left) spoke at a South End rally against police brutality Saturday. The family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Boston for the fatal shooting of her only son, Terrence Coleman.

“As we build pressure to convict in the trial, local families in every city will seize the moment to highlight their own battles, including demanding their cases be reopened and police be prosecuted,” the organization Mass Action Against Police Brutality said in a statement ahead of the early afternoon South End rally.

With a murder trial for the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on the neck of George Floyd set to begin Monday, a small group of protesters in Boston rallied Saturday in support of his conviction —and to draw attention to local incidents.

While protests launched in the wake of Floyd’s death “caused the government to make some concessions with several prosecutions and investigations that revealed deeply rooted racism in departments from coast to coast,” organizers said in a statement, “justice — in the form of cop convictions — has mostly been denied for thousands of families of victims and survivors of police brutality and murder.”

A jacket in the crowd at a rally during National Day of Action on March 6, 2021. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Rally organizers wanted to call attention to local cases involving incidents with police, including the deaths of Terrence Coleman, a 31-year-old South End man fatally shot by Boston police in 2016, and Juston Root, a 41-year-old Mattapan man who was fatally shot by police from several agencies in Feb. 2020.

Root’s sister, Jennifer Root Bannon, said before the rally that she planned to join the protest Saturday.

“The news shows us time and time again: Lives lost at the hands of police while unarmed are disregarded and excused. It’s unacceptable, and it can happen to anyone,” she said in a statement Saturday.

“It happened to my brother, Juston Root, and it happened to other families here in Boston and across Massachusetts. The time for action is now. What if it was your loved one?” Bannon said.

“Transparency and accountability cannot wait,” she said.

