Multi-family home destroyed in Stoneham fire

No residents were injured and one firefighter from Reading was treated on-scene for a leg injury, but the three-story home at 24 Hersam St. was deemed a total loss, the Stoneham Fire Department said in a statement.

Officials said two adults and three children living on the third floor escaped safely after a neighbor from a nearby home alerted them to the fire. A dog living in the home was also rescued from the blaze, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the home at 11:13 a.m. where they found heavy smoke pouring from the home’s third floor and flames bursting through the roof. Officials said 911 dispatchers answered 25 separate calls reporting the fire.

Firefighters went in to search the building but were pushed back by extreme heat on the third floor and were forced to evacuate as the top floor became engulfed in flames, officials said. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze from the outside and prevent it from spreading to other homes.

Officials said firefighters and officers from the Stoneham Police Department determined everyone inside the home was accounted for.

“The crews who responded this morning did absolutely incredible work to determine the best approach to attacking this fire and execute on their plan in order to save lives and protect nearby properties from damage,” Stoneham Fire Chief Matthew Grafton said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

