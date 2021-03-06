One arrested for Brockton slaying, second suspect sought

Takari Elliot, 29, was charged with murder for the Oct. 13 slaying of 25-year-old Manuel Duarte on Belmont Avenue as part of an investigation by Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police, the statement said.

A man was arrested Friday on a warrant for a fatal shooting in Brockton last fall , and officials are searching for a second suspect , the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement Saturday.

Officials obtained arrest warrants charging both Elliot and Marvin Veiga, 32, with murder, the statement said.

At 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 13, police found Duarte with multiple headshot wounds on his head and body in the area of 94 Belmont Ave., the statement said. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still searching for Veiga, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, officials said.

“[Veiga] has a history of violent crimes,” the statement said. “Veiga has tattoos about his face and neck, and is believed to be traveling in a newer model silver SUV bearing an out-of-state ” registration.

Marvin Veiga, 32, is accused of murdering 25-year-old Manuel Duarte last year, officials said. Plymouth County District Attorney's Office

Anyone with information should call Massachusetts State Police at 508-894-2600 or Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.




