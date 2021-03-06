Robert R. Glauber, Harvard professor who led Black Monday presidential commission, dies at 81

“You could write things at Harvard and no one would read it,” he said in a 1990 New York Times interview amid the finery of his Victorian-era office at the Treasury building that was so large it had been used during the Civil War to house soldiers. “Here, once you say something, it gets reported and everything is under a microscope.”

Though he once told Harvard University’s student newspaper that his experience as a Harvard Business School professor offered “very effective preparation” for becoming under secretary of the US Treasury Department, Robert R. Glauber was reminded daily of the differences between academia and government.

Dr. Glauber, who was 81 when he died of pancreatic cancer in his Brookline home on Feb. 14, twice decided to submit his daily efforts to the microscopic examinations of politicians and the public.

He then returned from Washington, D.C., to Harvard, his academic home from his undergraduate days through the end of his career.

Before joining George H.W. Bush’s administration as a top Treasury Department official, Dr. Glauber had directed a federal commission that studied what caused the Oct. 19, 1987, stock market crash known as Black Monday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped a historic 22.6 percent during a single chaotic trading day.

Dr. Glauber was chosen for that leadership role by Nicholas F. Brady, who chaired the commission and who went on to serve as Treasury secretary at the end of Ronald Reagan’s administration and under Bush.

A key Brady Commission recommendation was that so-called “circuit breakers” should be used to temporarily halt trading and calm the financial markets when chaotic sell-offs occur. Regulators then implemented circuit breakers, which were used during sharp stock market drops in October 1997 and March 2020.

Even with circuit breakers coming into play, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 554.26 points on Oct. 27, 1997.

“Circuit breakers will never stop markets from finding their own levels and that’s not what they were designed to do,” Dr. Glauber told the Globe that day, suggesting that the circuit breaker halts had gone into effect too early.

“Circuit breakers are meant to stop a market in chaos,” he said. “The market today wasn’t chaotic and didn’t need the circuit breakers. They should be set wide so they don’t kick in until the market is disorderly.”

The plan for how to temporarily stop trading emerged after the Brady Commission was instructed to study the 1987 stock market crash and report back in 60 days.

In a February 1988 New York Times interview, Dr. Glauber recalled his first visit the previous autumn to the linoleum-floored room in the Federal Reserve building in New York City where the commission members would gather: “I just looked and said: ‘My God, how are you going to fill this with people and get a report out in 60 days?’ ”

In early January, the Presidential Task Force on Market Mechanisms — popularly known as the Brady Commission — did just that, presenting its report to Reagan.

“It was a super intense time,” Dr. Glauber’s wife, Barbara, said for The Washington Post’s obit. “It was like a homicide investigation where the murderer was still on the loose.”

During his second stint with the government, Dr. Glauber was the Treasury Department’s under secretary for domestic finance, helping to craft the Bush administration’s legislative proposal to deal with the savings and loan crisis. Those moves set the stage for the 1989 creation of the Resolution Trust Corp., which took over and sold assets of banks that had failed after making risky real estate loans during the housing boom.

In later years, Dr. Glauber was chief executive of the National Association of Securities Dealers, a private-sector regulator of US securities markets that is now the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

His teaching career at Harvard, meanwhile, included more than two decades as a Harvard Business School professor of finance, which began in the mid-1960s, and subsequent time as part of the Harvard Kennedy School faculty and as a Harvard Law School visiting professor.

“As a teacher, Bob was known for his ability to help his students think more clearly and for his devotion to them,” Douglas Elmendorf, dean of the Harvard Kennedy School, told the Harvard Gazette for its tribute to Dr. Glauber. “He was always willing to spend time with students and to encourage them in their lives.”

Robert R. Glauber was born in New York City on March 22, 1939, and graduated from the Riverdale Country School in New York, before attending Harvard College.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1961 and received a doctorate from Harvard in 1965.

Dr. Glauber’s first marriage, to Caroline Herrick, ended in divorce. They had been a couple during some of time as a Harvard Business School professor.

“I haven’t moved very far in 25 years,” he wrote in the quarter-century anniversary report of his Harvard undergraduate class. “My office on the Business School campus is perhaps 200 yards from my rooms in Dunster House.”

As a young faculty member who had quickly completed a doctorate, he sometimes found himself teaching friends, after they returned for graduate work a few years later.

“In my very early years it was also a bit ticklish to be thrust in the role of ‘teacher’ to some of my own classmates,” he wrote. “A relief that that period has passed.”

In 1978, he married Barbara Winter, who is known as Muffy.

Writing in the years after the birth of their son, Dr. Glauber noted that “Barbara has managed to find time both to raise a 2-year-old and to conduct her own interior design business.”

In addition to his wife, Dr. Glauber leaves their children, Alexander and Amelia, both of New York.

Even though Dr. Glauber had held a high-ranking role in Washington, he always thought of himself as a professor.

“My dad loved to pull apart complex problems,” Amelia told The Washington Post. “My brother and I would often laugh because in recent years when people asked my dad what he did, he would respond by saying he was a ‘schoolteacher.’ It would be easy to think this was false humility, but in fact he loved engaging with curious minds who wanted to understand complex concepts and sharing that with other people.”

When Dr. Glauber left the Treasury Department to return to Harvard, he spoke with The New York Times in 1992 about the differences between those two worlds.

A drawback in politics, he said, is that “everything is negotiated,” a process through which “more times than not, you get stalemates.”

Returning to academia also meant he could spend more time at home with his then-young children.

“It isn’t simply that you work longer down here, it’s that you have no control over when you work,” he told the Times. “Problems arise, and you have to respond to them. But you do work harder. I came to the office at 7:15 or 7:30 in the morning, and I got home at 8 or 8:30 at night. You don’t do that at Harvard.”

Bryan Marquard of the Globe staff contributed to this report, in which material from The Washington Post was used. Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.