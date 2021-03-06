Somerville woman accused of crashing into pole while intoxicated in Pelham, N.H., police say

A Somerville woman was arrested early Saturday for allegedly crashing her car into a telephone pole while intoxicated in Pelham, N.H.,, police said.
Jeanette Chavarin, 36, was driving east on Atwood Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. when her car veered off the roadway and slammed into a telephone pole, Pelham police said in a statement.
The pole, located at the corner of Atwood Road and Fletcher Drive, snapped in half and leaned over Chavarin’s silver Honda Civic after the impact, police said.
Officers found live wires still attached to the pole and Chavarin inside her car when they arrived at the scene, according to the statement.
No one was injured.
Police said Chavarin was allegedly drunk at the time of the crash. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and criminal mischief.
Chavarin is scheduled to be arraigned March 22 at Salem District Court in New Hampshire, , police said.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Sergeant Ron Page at (603) 635-2411 or rpage@pelhampolice.com.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.