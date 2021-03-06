Somerville woman accused of crashing into pole while intoxicated in Pelham, N.H., police say

A Somerville woman was arrested early Saturday for allegedly crashing her car into a telephone pole while intoxicated in Pelham, N.H.,, police said.

Jeanette Chavarin, 36, was driving east on Atwood Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. when her car veered off the roadway and slammed into a telephone pole, Pelham police said in a statement.

The pole, located at the corner of Atwood Road and Fletcher Drive, snapped in half and leaned over Chavarin’s silver Honda Civic after the impact, police said.